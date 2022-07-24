Oboh defects to ADC

A former governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party, (ADC), im Edo State, Mrs. Mabel Oboh, has defected to the party which she called her “political home for several years, ” after a stint with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement in Lagos, she said she took some time to reminisce on the basic principles of ADC, which align with my ideals of what politics should be.

Before her defection, she worked with the South-West office of the PDP, especially the zonal general secretary.

She said “All I have always wanted to do is to get a platform to satisfy my hunger and passion, both of which are built around service to the underprivileged and vulnerable, reach fellow everyday women and the youth with solutions to their challenges and give them a voice.

“As a grassroots political party, ADC had the philosophy and policies that align with these aspirations. However, after the 2020 Edo State governorship election in which I was privileged to fly the party’s flag, I sought to explore another platform to pursue my passion for service. However, in the short period I have been away, it became obvious that the ADC kit is home to me and my passion.

Without institutions and individuals that believe in the people and are ready to serve, democracy becomes a term, concept or study in academic settings.

“I have returned home to ADC, the party that has always given room to different ideas and a chance for everyone to cross-fertilize goals.

This is the kind of intercourse that produces leaders and pushers of people-oriented practical service.

At ADC, she will be handling the office of Diversity and Inclusion (D&I)

‘In politics and nation-building diversity and inclusion are ‘keynotes’ especially, in a nation like ours that is naturally diversified.

The objectives of this office include, but are not limited to, building relationships among the various strata that make up the party; driving the party’s philosophy and ideals across the nation with a focus on the important needs of the people, that usually affect the ignored Nigerians.

Furthermore, engaging frequently with the electorate and building a sustained interface between members across the country with the goal of an all-inclusive nation will also be the objective of my new office at ADC.

I thank you gentlemen and ladies of the press for your deliberate attention to my political career, my future projects with my political party (ADC) and my desire to give a voice to those that need it the most. ”

