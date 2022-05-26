Obono-Obla: Nigeria’s next president must be a patriot

Chief Okoi Obono-Obla is a former chairman of the disbanded Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) and senatorial aspirant for Cross River Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM, he speaks on the allegations against him while in office, implications of the high cost of APC nomination forms and the chances of his party in Cross River State

Why are you contesting for the Senate seat and what do you think you can do differently if elected?

I am a lawyer, essayist, writer, traditional ruler, human rights activist and politician with an experience of more than three decades. I was in private law practice for many years and also had about three years of experience in the public sector. In all moderation, I am a man with multi-dimensional talents and experiences. I believe with such broad and cognate experiences, I am qualified to sit in the senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to contribute my small quota towards the making of progressive laws and policies that will transform this country into a democratic, stable and prosperous country.

The Senate needs experienced, knowledgeable, mature and exposed people. I think I am endowed with all these qualities which I can conveniently bring to bear in the Senate. When elected into the Senate, I will strive to make the central district of Cross River State a model of democratic representation. I will ensure that my constituents participate and are carried along in the law-making process.

I will endeavour to hold quarterly consultations in all the six local government areas of my district with my constituents to know how they feel concerning any policy of implementation by the executive branch of government. I will always consider their opinion in any contribution I make on the floor of the Senate during plenary and committee meetings. Before the national budget is debated in the Senate, I will ensure that I consult with my constituents to ensure that their interest is preserved and protected in the appropriation law, which appropriates money intend to be spent on recurrent expenditure and capital projects in the financial year.

I will ensure that the executive branch of government is open, transparent, responsive and accountable to the people of Nigeria. I will ensure that the legislature plays its traditional role as a constitutional watchdog, and a checker, and balance the activities of the executive and judiciary branches of government to ensure that there is good and responsive governance in the country. I will sponsor laws that will ensure the equitable distribution of wealth of the country to every section of the country and segment of the population.

Are you convinced that your party, the APC is strong enough to win the main election in Cross River State if you get the senatorial ticket?

The APC has always been very strong in Cross River State since the party was registered in 2013. Although it was greeted with much hostility from 2013 to 2015, when it spread its tentacles in the state as a result of the orchestration of the then PDP state government that it was a northern hegemonic party to foist northern domination on the rest of the country, especially the South-South region.

In the 2015 general election, the PDP employed and deployed all sorts of chicanery, shenanigans and inferior methods to discourage the people of the state from expressing their fundamental rights to vote for people of their choice in elective leadership positions.

However, the tide drastically changed in the 2019 general election, when APC made significant inroads in the state winning more than 32 per cent of the total number of votes cast in the presidential election, the first time an opposition party was attaining such accomplishments in two decades. Most importantly, APC spectacularly won the Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency of the House of Representatives. It was the first time since 1999 that an opposition political party would win in the state.

The Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency is the constituency of Senator Liyel Imoke, a former governor, minister and special adviser in the PDP federal government between 1999 and 2006. The APC in the state would have fared better, however, it was, unfortunately, torn by debilitating internecine political warfare. The bickering factionalized culminated in the perpetuation of anti-party activities by aggrieved and marginalized members in the 2019 general election. In 2023, we will see a different dynamism and alignment of political forces in the state. The party has been strengthened more with the present state government joining the centre. The Federal Government is controlled by the APC and this gives the party in the state a comparative advantage over the PDP. For the first time since 1999, the PDP will be fighting the state as an opposition party without the support of the apparatuses of the state going into the 2023 general election.

Many analysts believe you may be having an impediment, especially with your issue with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC). What is the true situation of the case?

Let me confess that there are no constitutional and legal impediments stopping me from contesting elections or even getting an appointment. I also want to say that I don’t have any issues with anybody. I was an anti-corruption czar that did his work with integrity, courageously, fearlessly, honestly, professionally and diligently but some forces desperate to settle scores brought trumped-up allegations against me that are unproven till now. I suffered a massive hunt, persecution and media warfare onslaught against my person. But thankfully, the rule of law has saved me from the machination of detractors and enemies I made because I served this country with such fervency and commitment. I am proud I served this country with passion and zeal. I have proven that we still have in this country, a tribe of a rare breed of public servants that are still an oasis of honesty, integrity, patriotism and honestly Nigeria. I belong to this tribe.

Do you believe in the zoning of the governorship ticket as proposed by Governor Ben Ayade to Cross River South Senatorial District?

The issue of zoning of the governorship in the state was knotty and controversial last year. Opinions were sharply divided. However, the party in the state has adroitly settled the matter and it should be laid to rest. The party has settled the matter with the emergence of Senator Prince Bassey-Otu as the consensus governorship candidate of the party in the 2023 general election. Prince Bassey-Out, a former member of the House of Representatives and Senator of the Federal Republic, is from the Southern Senatorial District of the state but he enjoys popular appeal across the three senatorial districts of the state. He is the consensual choice of the different tendencies within the party. I stand by him.

Some persons have complained about the cost of the nomination forms of your party,What would you say about that?

Yes, I agree with the proposition that the cost of the nomination forms was excessively exorbitant and astronomical. Genuine aspirants that have not helped themselves with public funds or are sponsored by wealthy people cannot afford to buy nomination forms with such exorbitant and astronomical amounts. We cannot afford as a social democratic party founded on the ideals of social justice, a transparent and credible electoral system, and genuine democracy shut its door to popular but poor aspirants.

This kind of mercantile and bourgeois approach to politics will fuel and facilitate corruption, and classify and monetize the political process. Even in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and India, candidates are not required to pay to buy nomination forms with such amounts of money.

Otherwise, only millionaires and billionaires would be the only category of people who can contest elections. When such huge amounts of money are what a candidate is required to pay then we should expect to be entitled to contest then we should not be surprised when the process is hijacked by money launderers, criminal syndicates and terrorists that want to sponsor candidates to use them to destabilize the country after they get into the office to foist their nefarious agenda on society.

The APC must scale down the cost of nomination forms in the future and democratize and declassify its processes, so that genuine and popular candidates that have ideas that can change the country get into leadership. I had to sell the small property I developed in 2002 in Calabar, when I was a young lawyer to afford to buy the nomination form. I added money donated by some young people who believe in me with proceeds from the sale to enable me to obtain the form. It was a painful and traumatic experience for my family to sell that property.

Also, the number of presidential aspirants is a concern to some people. What do you think are the implications of these?

The large number of presidential aspirants in the APC is a good development. It has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that the party is vibrant and progressive; opening up its democratic space gives every member that nurse’s aspiration to lead the country accessibility to fulfil such ambition. A large number of aspirants also demonstrate the competitiveness of the party. I don’t see any implication of having such a huge number of aspirants.

Why is your party finding it difficult to zone its presidential ticket?

I think the concept of zoning is not enshrined in the constitution of the party and this is probably the main reason why the party is finding it difficult to apply it. I believe zoning is a consensual thing which can only come up when there is a consensus among the different tendencies, wings, and sections of the party that the president thinks should be zoned to a particular section of the party. It is very difficult for such disparate interests to coalesce into a consensus in an atmosphere of mutual suspicious and intriguing jostling for power within the party. In 2015, even though the party did not say which part of the country the president should come from, there was a semblance of consensus that President Muhammadu Buhari because of the huge followership he then enjoyed in large sections of the country should be its presidential flag bearer. The dynamism of the political environment in the country and dramatic persons in the party has changed.

Section 84(12) Electoral Act has been by controversies; as a lawyer, what is your position?

I don’t think section 84 sub-sections 12 of the Electoral Act 2022 is wrong or unconstitutional as some people would want our belief. A close study of the Electoral Act 2022 demonstrates the strong resolve of the legislature to provide a level playing and competitive legal framework to entrench genuine democracy in the country taking into account the terrible experiences of the past 24 years. So, one has to take into cognizance of these historical experiences that shaped and influenced the National Assembly towards enacting the Act. The import of Section 84 subsection 12 of the Electoral Act is that political appointees who desire to be nominated as candidates or delegates in a convention or congress to nominate candidates for a general election or elect party executives or governing body must first resign their appointments. The essence is that political appointees do not take advantage of their vantage positions or office to push their way through to be nominated as candidates or push through people they want to support. I don’t see the section as being discriminatory. Political appointees are different from career public servants whose employment is regulated by the public service rules. Political appointees are not subjected to the civil service rules or the public service rules which regulate those who are employed in the public service. This is why section 66, 107 and 131 of the constitution of 1999 provides that a public servant that wants to contest a general election must withdraw or resign or retire from the public service 30 days before the general election. Political appointees are appointed at the prerogative or pleasure of the president or governor and are not subjected to the rules of the public service. In the case of Ugochukwu v. Orji, the petitioner alleged that the election of the respondent as Governor of Abia State was void because he did not resign from his office as Chief of Staff to the Governor 30 days before the election as contemplated by the Constitution but the Court of Appeal ruled that section 107 applies only to civil servants, not political appointees such as the respondent.

What would be the winning points of APC in the 2023 general election?

The winning point of APC is to give tickets to good candidates. They have empathy with the people. Those who understand the aspirations, expectations and problems of the people are responsive to their yearnings. Popular candidates are genuine, grassroots oriented and compassionate. We have to bear in mind that the Party in 2023 will not present a candidate with cult followership PMB commanded in Northern Nigeria. Nigerians are genuinely yearning for a fundamental change, socially, economically, constitutionally and structurally and will vote for that Party that presents a practical and realistic blueprint to bring about change.

What are the attributes of the presidential candidate you will prefer for the party?

A Nigerian patriot or nationalist, a true leader who will see the country as its constituency and somebody that will not be beholden or pander to any sectional interest or any vested political interest or business interest. A reformer in the mold of President Dwight Roosevelt of the United States of America that took the country from the lowest ebb of horrible economic depression to a world economic and military power within 15 years. I am looking for a Lee Kuan Yew, who transformed Singapore from a social and economic backwater to a technological advanced and industrialized country within 30 years.

