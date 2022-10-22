…Oborevwori dedicates victory to God

The Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, has dedicated his victory at the Supreme Court to Almighty God and the people of Delta State. Oborevwori in a press statement quoted Psalms 126: 1-3 “When the Lord turned again the captivity of Zion, we were like them that dream.

Then was our mouth filled with laughter, our tongue with singing: then said they among the heathen, The LORD hath done great things for them. The LORD hath done great things for us; whereof we are glad.” While describing his victory as divine, he expressed gratitude to Deltans for their unflinching support and prayers and promised not to take their show of love for granted. Oborevwori maintained that the judiciary has once again manifestly proved that it is indeed the last hope of the common man and commended the panel of Justices of the Supreme Court for their rare courage and for standing by the truth.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...