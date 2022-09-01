Oborevwori: Edevbie Campaign Council heads to S’Court

Following the Appeal Court ruling affirming the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, the campaign council of Olorogun David Edevbie, has said it is heading to the Supreme Court to challenge the ruling.

The campaign council in a statement after an expanded meeting with various focus and volunteer groups including the Delta Unity Group reassured the supporters of Edevbie that hope is not lost in their dream for a modernized and more prosperous state under the leadership of David Edevbie. The group said what the appellate court did was a miscarriage of justice, but it will recover the mandate at the Supreme Court. The Director-General of the campaign council, Chief Clement Ofuani, appealed to Edevbie’s supporters across the state to remain calm and positive, stressing that the organisation was already on its way to the Supreme Court. Ofuani said, “We received with shock the judgment of the Appellate Court, Abuja, upturning the judgement of the Federal High Court Abuja but we are not deterred to pursue the cause of integrity for our dear state.

