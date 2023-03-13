Oborevwori, Gbagi, Omo-Agege battle for Delta’s soul

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Sheriff Oborevwori; his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival Ovie Omo-Agege; and the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Kenneth Gbagi are gearing up a stiff battle to succeed Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the governorship poll on Saturday. Gbagi defected from the PDP to SDP to realize his while Omo-Agege, a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) under former Governor James Ibori, has continued to pose a threat. While Oborevwori has encapsulated his agenda on M.O.R.E acronym, Omo-Agege said his E.D.G.E agenda would rescue the state. But Gbagi, who has been engaged the PDP and APC in intense campaigns, maintained that his Liberation Agenda remains the best way to modernize the oil-rich state. Gbagi has promised to revive the defunct Asaba Textile Mill (ATM) and replicate the Onitsha International Market in the state.
