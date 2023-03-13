News

Oborevwori, Gbagi, Omo-Agege battle for Delta’s soul

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Sheriff Oborevwori; his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival Ovie Omo-Agege; and the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Kenneth Gbagi are gearing up a stiff battle to succeed Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the governorship poll on Saturday. Gbagi defected from the PDP to SDP to realize his while Omo-Agege, a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) under former Governor James Ibori, has continued to pose a threat. While Oborevwori has encapsulated his agenda on M.O.R.E acronym, Omo-Agege said his E.D.G.E agenda would rescue the state. But Gbagi, who has been engaged the PDP and APC in intense campaigns, maintained that his Liberation Agenda remains the best way to modernize the oil-rich state. Gbagi has promised to revive the defunct Asaba Textile Mill (ATM) and replicate the Onitsha International Market in the state.

Senate commends NNPC for engendering competitiveness

The Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) has commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) for repositioning the Nigerian oil and gas industry into a competitive business environment. The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, gave the commendation when he led members of the Committee on an oversight visit to the […]
Planned terrorist attack: Preventive, pre-emptive intels ongoing – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has vowed to frustrate reported plans by suspected terrorist elements, to attack targeted locations in the Federal Capital Territory and some adjoining states. It assured that both “preventive and pre-emptive intelligence are ongoing”, to ensure safety of lives and property in the concerned areas, and the country in general. According to […]
Dentsu merges operations in Nigeria

Dentsu International has announced the streamlining of its creative line of businesses globally to a singular agency format. With this, Isobar and dentsuMcGarryBowen Nigeria have transitioned into a single integrated creative network, Dentsu Creative Nigeria. The Managing Partner and Group Chief Executive Officer of MediaFuse-Dentsu International (Dentsu Nigeria), Mr Emeka Okeke, announced this in a […]

