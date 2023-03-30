Oborevwori, Okowa’s daughter, others get certificates of return

Delta State governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori and deputy governor-elect, Monday Onyeme, yesterday received their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Asaba.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Edo, Delta and Bayelsa, Mrs Roda Gumus presented the certificates to them. Mrs Marylyn Daramola-Okowa, daughter of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and others also got theirs. House of Assembly members-elect for Oshimili South, Mrs Bridget Ayanfulu, and her Ethiope West counterpart were conspicuously absent from the ceremony.

Prior to the ceremony, there were rumours that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege had procured a court injunction to stall the exercise. Oborevwori said: “I’m very happy to receive my certificate of return from INEC.

It is an important day for me. “I thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for making it possible and all those who supported us throughout the course.”

