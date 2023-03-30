News

Oborevwori, Okowa’s daughter, others get certificates of return

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta State governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori and deputy governor-elect, Monday Onyeme, yesterday received their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Asaba.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Edo, Delta and Bayelsa, Mrs Roda Gumus presented the certificates to them. Mrs Marylyn Daramola-Okowa, daughter of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and others also got theirs. House of Assembly members-elect for Oshimili South, Mrs Bridget Ayanfulu, and her Ethiope West counterpart were conspicuously absent from the ceremony.

Prior to the ceremony, there were rumours that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege had procured a court injunction to stall the exercise. Oborevwori said: “I’m very happy to receive my certificate of return from INEC.

It is an important day for me. “I thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for making it possible and all those who supported us throughout the course.”

Martins Adegboyega

Related Articles
News

Oyetola, El-Rufai’s wives become leaders of govs’ wives’ forum

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Wives of governors of Osun and Kaduna states, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola and Mrs. Hadiza El-Rufai, have been elected chairpersons of the Southern Governors’ Wives Forum and Northern Governors’ Wives Forum, respectively. Their election was contained in a statement signed by the wife of the Governor of Ekiti State and Chairperson of the Nigerian Governors’ Wives […]
News

Texas abortion: Doctor sued in first known challenges of new law

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Texas doctor who admitted to breaking the state’s new abortion legislation has been sued, in what could be a test of how lawful the mandate is. Writing for the Washington Post, Alan Braid said he had carried out a termination on a woman who was in the early stages of her pregnancy but […]

immigrationNigeria Immigration Service nis
News

Passport Backlog: Immigration commenceS weekend services nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

In a determination to clear the backlog of applications, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has commenced weekend operations. Consequently, passport offices of the Service across the country will now open on Saturdays to applicants, for  enhanced service delivery to thousands of clients. Sunday Telegraph recalls that the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Idris Jere, had, last […]

Leave a Reply