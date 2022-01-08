Sports

Oborodudu, Quadri, others get $82,000, Olympics grant

Tokyo 2020 Olympics medalist and world’s number two, Blessing Oborodudu, was among the array of Nigerian sporting stars listed as beneficiaries of the $82,000 training grants from the International Olympic Committee. Oborodudu, a Commonwealth and 10-time African champion in female wrestling, amongst 12 others benefitted from the grant initiative aimed at providing scholarships and training for elite athletes ahead of the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 games, which was held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other beneficiaries of the grant included Africa number one table tennis player, Aruna Quadri, and 2019 Africa games gold medalist, Omotayo Olajide. Also listed are Amusan Oluwatobiloba, Ofili Favour, Nathaniel Oghenewegba and Nathaniel Glory from (Athletics); Adekuoroye Odunayo, Adeniyi Aminat, Adamu Abubakar (Wrestling); Otuadinma Uzoamaka, Nwosu Chinazum (Taekwondo) and Weightlifter Adesanmi Oluwatosin. The Nigeria Olympic Committee in collaboration with the Olympic Solidarity Department of the IOC and the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa sustained the initiative of providing Olympic training scholarships for elite Nigerian athletes

 

