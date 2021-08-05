Oborududu, Brume receive cash rewards after Olympic feats

Team Nigeria’s Silver Medallist Blessing Oborududu and bronze medallist Ese Brume have been rewarded with their promised cash of $10,000 and $7500, respectively in a ceremony held on Wednesday at Grand Prince Hotel, Tokyo Japan. Oborududu and Brume were presented their cash by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare. Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister said: “There’s no point delaying the reinforcement of these athletes who have made the country proud, that is the reason they were rewarded immediately for their record breaking performances” Chioma Ajunwa was the first person who won gold medal for Nigeria in the Long Jump event of Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games. Brume thus follows suit with a bronze, while Oborududu is the first Nigerian Wrestler to win an Olympics medal. In her reaction, Oborududu said: “I am just super excited and I want to say thank you to all my supporters and the Federal Government of Nigeria for the encouragement.”
Related Articles
Nigeria @60: Sports in coma, say Ajunwa, OWOLABI
Olympic gold medalist Chioma Ajunwa has lamented the state of Nigerian sports since Independence, saying the sector should have thrived considering the potential the country is blessed with. Retired footballer Felix Owolabi shared the same sentiments, saying the country allowed poor administration and lack of focus erase some of the successes recorded in the past. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nilayo sets October date for Abuja City International Marathon
Nigeria’s foremost marathons and road races running company, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, has set October 2, 2021 date for the maiden Abuja City International Marathon with a telecommunication company and financial institution set to be the headline sponsor and main partner. Bukola Olopade, the Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports, over the weekend said: “The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Pinnick commends adhoc committee on late Martins as panel submits report
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick on Thursday praised the efforts of the Federation’s Adhoc Committee on Safety and Security, set up to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate death of Nasarawa United player, Chineme Martins during an NPFL game in Lafia on March 8, 2020, and to recommend stronger […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)