Oborududu, Brume receive cash rewards after Olympic feats

Team Nigeria’s Silver Medallist Blessing Oborududu and bronze medallist Ese Brume have been rewarded with their promised cash of $10,000 and $7500, respectively in a ceremony held on Wednesday at Grand Prince Hotel, Tokyo Japan. Oborududu and Brume were presented their cash by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare. Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister said: “There’s no point delaying the reinforcement of these athletes who have made the country proud, that is the reason they were rewarded immediately for their record breaking performances” Chioma Ajunwa was the first person who won gold medal for Nigeria in the Long Jump event of Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games. Brume thus follows suit with a bronze, while Oborududu is the first Nigerian Wrestler to win an Olympics medal. In her reaction, Oborududu said: “I am just super excited and I want to say thank you to all my supporters and the Federal Government of Nigeria for the encouragement.”

