Observers demand cancellation of guber election in Ogun

Some accredited observers have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the March 18 governorship election in Ogun State, and conduct a fresh one. The observers, under the aegis of Civil Societies and Non-governmental organisations(NGOs), faulted the election, saying it fell short of the voters’ expectations. INEC had on Sunday declared Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election, having polled a total of 276,298 votes, while Ladi Adebutu of PDP scored 262,383.

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye came a distant third with 94,754 votes. However, there have been mixed reactions over the results of the election as many opposition parties have alleged that the electoral body compromised. Speaking at a press conference in Abeokuta, the state capital on Saturday, the Spokesman of the Observers, Ms Abiola Abimbola alleged that the election was characterised by “over-voting, vote-buying, BVAS failure and voter suppression”. She pointed out that logistical challenges and multiple incidents of political violence overshadowed the electoral process and impeded a substantial number of voters from participating in the election. Abimbola also lamented that the INEC “deliberately denied some political parties’ submission of candidates, while some parties’ logos were missing on the ballot paper.” She said, in order to save the country’s democracy from collapsing, the elections must not be accepted by Nigerians.

She said: “We are deeply concerned that going by what had happened on the election day, the electoral umpire has taken our country back to pre-2015 era of election where everything goes: where voters were deliberately and systematically disenfranchised, where ballot box snatching and ballot box stuffing was the norm, where voter suppression was widespread, where violence and vote-buying were the main deciding factors of the outcome of elections.

