Observers Demand Cancellation Of Guber Election In Ogun

Some accredited observers have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the March 18 governorship election in Ogun State and conduct a fresh one.

The observers, under the aegis of Civil Societies and Non-governmental organizations, (NGOs), faulted the election, saying it fell short of the voters’ expectations.

INEC had on Sunday declared Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the election, having polled a total of 276,298 votes, while Ladi Adebutu of PDP scored 262,383.

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye, came a distant third with 94,754 votes.

However, there have been mixed reactions over the results of the election with many opposition parties alleging compromise on the part of the electoral body.

Speaking at a press conference in Abeokuta, the State capital, on Saturday, the Spokesman of the Observers, Ms Abiola Abimbola, alleged that the election was characterized by “over-voting, vote-buying, BVAS failure and voter suppression”.

She pointed out that logistical challenges and multiple incidents of political violence overshadowed the electoral process and impeded a substantial number of voters from participating in the election.

Abimbola also lamented that the INEC “deliberately denied some political parties’ submission of candidates, while some parties’ logos were missing on the ballot paper.”

She said, in order to save the country’s democracy from collapsing, the elections must not be accepted by Nigerians.

Her words, “We are deeply concerned that going by what had happened on the election day, the electoral umpire has taken our country back to the pre-2015 era of an election where everything goes: where voters were deliberately and systematically disenfranchised, where ballot box snatching and ballot box stuffing was the norm, where voter suppression was widespread, where violence and vote-buying were the main deciding factors of the outcome of elections.

“We must be aware that, no matter the situation in our country, all leaders must consider the stability and security of the country as paramount. Our country is bigger than any individual and is certainly more important than any vested interest.

“To save our democracy and our country, the present election results must not be accepted by Nigerians and by all friends of Nigeria. We are therefore calling for the cancellation of the 2023 Governorship election in Ogun State, New election should be conducted as soon as possible,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...