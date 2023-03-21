Obstacles to accessing healthcare in public hospitals

In the Federal Capital Territory, public hospitals are known to record massive crowds waiting long hours before they can access healthcare, REGINA OTOKPA reports

Health, they say, is wealth but the rigours of accessing timely care in public hospitals have become a nightmare for many Nigerians. It is even more troubling for persons who do not have enough resources to “cut corners” or seek care at private hospitals where healthcare delivery is presumed to be faster and more efficient. Most patients who leave the comfort of their homes early in the day with the intention of getting quick medical attention, end up spending over four hours or more at the health facilities.

Long queues

Inside Abuja checks revealed that besides the long queue at the Records Department, General Out-Patient Department (GOPD), cash pay points, in-house laboratories and pharmacies, the specialised clinics in the hospitals are not spared from the agonising inefficiencies prevalent in public healthcare facilities. Some patients have resorted to leaving their homes as early as 5:30 am just to be able to beat the long queues. They have good reasons because they do not only have to access health care in good time, they still need to attend to other businesses outside the hospital. Nkiruka Chidozie, a pregnant mother who attends the Obstetrics and Gynaecology clinic at one of the General Hospitals in town said she had to drop her hospital cards hours before workers at the Ob-Gyn record department even resume for duties. “On my appointment days I try to make sure I get here before 6am. I drop my card, proceed to the cash point at the emergency and accidents section to pay the consultation fee and wait for the record people to come. They will pick the card sort out those for post natal from gynaecologist appointment and give us numbers accordingly after we must have done the general prayers, checked our blood pressure and weight. “At my last appointment, by the time I got here few minutes to 6am, I was the fourteenth person to drop my card. I left the hospital past 2pm, when the clinic workers have even closed,” she said. Hadiza Umar who is also attending the same clinic lamented, that that is why she always endeavours to go there very early. “They will tell you once they book the first 25 people, others will have to be given new appointment dates.

Everybody wants to see the doctor, so we try to wake up and come here as early as possible. You have to remain and monitor the cards so that others who came late won’t put their cards above yours,” she said.

Brain drain

However, in spite of losing sleep to access timely care, the dearth of doctors and lackadaisical attitude of a few of them have continued to keep patients waiting for long hours. Besides the doctor attending to patients under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) at the Kubwa General Hospital, sometimes there are only three or two GOPD doctors attending to hundreds of patients. What is most annoying to patients is late resumption at work and the habit of some young doctors who are usually engrossed with their smart phones browsing and chatting on the social media. Josiah Alu, a patient at the hospital lamented that at one occasion, he had to shout at the doctor attending to him. “I was trying to explain what was wrong with me and he was busy chatting on his phone,” he said. As at 9:45 am during a visit by INSIDE ABUJA to the hospital, there was no general doctor on seat to attend to a throng of patients, except the NHIS doctor. One of the nurses who rose in defense of the doctors before the angry patients, said the doctors were very few and deserved pity. “They all left here this morning because there was an emergency. At least let them take some rest, shower and eat something before coming back so exercise little patience, they will soon be here,” she said. Only recently in one of the public hospitals in the city, over 50 women and girls were forced to spent long hours at the Gynaecology Clinic because they were being attended to by only two doctors and at a slow speed.

Overstretched personnel

INSIDE ABUJA checks revealed that the third doctor who was engaged in the operating theatre. It was gathered that the hospital recently lost a very hard working doctor due to stress. A doctor at the hospital who craved anonymity, noted that she would rather sneak out when the work load becomes too much than endanger her life while trying to secure the lives of others. “I am a mother, i have a family. If anything happens to me that will be the end of it. Nobody will remember my family after the first amount of money that will be contributed. “A hardworking colleague of ours died due to stress and some underlining ailment. After carrying out two caesarian sections, he was administered with drip and went back to conduct two more as if doctors have finished from Nigeria “Its a pathetic situation we’ve found ourselves in Nigeria. The work load is too much I have a family as well to cater for and it will only be stupid to come and kill myself because I am trying to attend to patients. Does the federal government even know we exist? Patients may complain, but we are humans too,” she said.

Migration allowed

INSIDE ABUJA recalls that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, had sometime ago argued there was no crime in having eight out of every 10 doctors in Nigeria migrating to other countries. Ngige’s argument followed complaints on the dearth of health facilities to accommodate all the doctors seeking to undergo specialist training (residency) in the Teaching Hospitals, Federal Medical Centres and few accredited state and private specialist centres in the country. Up till now, only about 20 percent of the yearly applicants are absorbed while the remaining can only try their luck elsewhere. He had maintained that the rejected applicants have the right to seek for training abroad to sharpen their skills, become specialists and later turn this problem to a national advantage when they repatriate their legitimate earnings and later return to the country. But Ngige had come under fire from several quarters for alleged insensitivity to the implications of brain drain on the citizenry, society, the health sector and the nation’s economy. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, recently raised concerns over the crippling of the health sector due to migration of medical doctors in very high numbers to Europe and America. Head of Department Health Planning, Research and Statistics, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Emmanuel Meribole who represented Ehanire at the launch of the 2018 National Health Workforce Profile and the handover of the National Health Workforce Registry, in Abuja, said he was aware of the personnel challenges in the health sector.

Doctor-patients ratio

Even though Nigeria in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) have successfully updated and validated Nigeria’s health workforce profile from 2012 to 2018, the fact remains that contrary to the WHO recommendation of one doctor to 600 persons, there is only one doctor to 2,753 population in Nigeria. According to statistics available in the newly launched registry, the number of medical doctors registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) presently stands at 74,543 which equates to 36.3 medical doctors per 100,000 population, doctor to population ratio of 1: 2753. Although it further reveals a decline from the numbers recorded in 2007, there is a progressive increase in the numbers from 656 in 2014 to 1551 medical doctors applying for letters of good standing or verification standing, a proxy for migration in 2018. Be that as it may, there are indeed inadequate number of doctors and health personnel especially in public hospitals across the Federal Capital Territory. As a result, there are high cases of complications and preventable deaths arising from delayed access to health care, limited attention due to ever increasing numbers of patients and preference for self medication at pharmacies or road side patent medicine stores rather than passing through the rigours of accessing care in hospitals.

