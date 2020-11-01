Faith

Obu warns politicians against deepening social crisis

Clement James, Calabar

The Sole Spiritual Head of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Leader Olumba Olumba Obu has warned political office holders in the country not to deepen the current crisis in the land through mismanagement of the nation’s resources.
He said the agitation by youths in some parts of the country was as a result of lack of opportunities which, according to him, was due to negligence by political leaders who have abused the wealth of the country.
Obu , who  gave the warning at the weekend while briefing journalists at the headquarters of his church in Calabar, said Nigeria was blessed with enormous resources and since youths were an integral part of the country, they should be allowed to benefit from the commonwealth.
“The agitation and restiveness of the youths is not supposed to be because the Nigerian nation is lavishly blessed with all it takes in spiritual, human and material resources to be a global force, but wanton greed, avarice, endemic corruption and lust for power and position have led to the mismanagement of the commonwealth,” he said.
He added: “It is thus my wish that the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the states should endeavour to bring the children that are kept in their care to a roundtable and amicably look into factors that have led to the prevalent protests that have caused the nation such irreplaceable loss of lives and loss of properties.”

Our Correspondants
