Obuah charges Go Round FC to go for brokes

Go Round FC president, Charity Obuah, has charged the team to go for broke and qualify for the Nigeria Professional Football League, via the play-offs.

Go Round FC is currently second on their Nigeria National League, NNL group log and look set to feature in the play-offs at a date to be fixed by the League.

 

The team will however, play their final league match of the regular season away to Osun United. “The team has done well and I am proud of the progress made so far,” Obuah said.

“The terrain of that division has never been easy so, for our team to win two games away from home plus one draw, it shows we have done really well this season. “Now we need to make the final push and qualify for the NPFL.”

 

Charity Obuah also gave plaudits to her husband and financier of the club, Felix Obuah, who she called, immense, in his support for her and the team.

 

She added: “He has been so supportive to the club, encouraging the players with kind words and with finances too. I see it as a selfless sacrifice, knowing that Nigerian football has not reached that level where clubs make profit.”

