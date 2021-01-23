Obudu Mountain Resort overcomes power outage with 60KW solar plant installation

Attempt at restoring Obudu Mountain Resort at making it a prime destination of some sorts for all, has continued to receive a boost with the recent installation of 60kw solar plant by the resort’s management team led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Obudu Mountain Resort, Bobby Ekpenyong. Following this development, the resort is set to reclaim its glory as it now boasts a 24 power supply as against the 12 hours power supply a day.

With this, excitement of guests is now turbo charged as guests can look forward to all – day and night entertainment packages. Bashing in the euphoria this has created, Ekpenyong disclosed the cheering news as he said that: ‘‘A 60Kw solar energy plant is now ready to power the ranch along with the many industrial generators already in use. Along with the generators the ranch is now assured of 24 hours light. ‘‘Before now the resort relied heavily on generators for power. The Mountain Villas used a different generator. The Governor’s Lodge, the Presidential Lodge, The Conference Centre, The Waterpark and the Cable Car, all use different generators. ‘‘The water is pumped from bottom hill all the way to the resort daily.

Because the resort is not connected to the national grid and the height of its location power has been the major issue. In December the Cable Car was fully restored to full operations and is now in use. Speaking further on the recent restoration of facilities at the resort, in order to achieve optimum performance and 100 per cent occupancy, Ekpenyong said: ‘‘The Obudu Mountain Resort turn around maintenance has seen to the restoration of the African Huts.

The Management at Nigeria’s most popular attraction the Obudu Mountain Resort in December completed a full revamp of the African Huts and it was put in use on Christmas day. The very popular African Huts were abandoned for about eight Years.’’ The staff and management team have also had their issues sorted out with backlog of salaries paid by the governor, Professor Ben Ayade. “We have paid all staff and training has begun to cover all lapses observed during the Yuletide. New uniforms have been made to make them look smart. Plans are underway to enrich the locals by training them on the value chain businesses they can involve themselves to take advantage of the influx of tourists.’’

With all of these developments and others expected to take place in the coming months, he said that the glory days of the resorts are finally in sight: ‘‘We are working hard to bring back the glory of the resort and improve on what I met on the ground.”

In November last year, the Naija7Wonders team made up of journalists and tour operators came on a fact finding tour and made 25 recommendations, all of which have been fully implemented by the resort’s management. The Christmas package promoted by the resort was fully sold out with the resort busy all through the Yuletide. The resort management is already looking to partnering with Naija7Wonders team and others in organizing a fun filled love packages for Valentine next month. Don’t miss out on this package.

