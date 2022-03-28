News

Occupiers’ Liability: Lagos, NIA move for policy implementation

Following the increasing disasters associated with buildings collapse in the country, the Lagos State Government is on the verge of implementing the building liability segments of Compulsory Insurances in order to ensure compensation for third party victims.

 

To this end, the state government and the Nigerian Insurers Association, last week, held a sensitisation parley on digitising the policies for easy access.

 

The Occupiers Liability policy ensures that tenants in property designated as public buildings are insured by the landlords compensated in the event of a disaster such as collapse, while that of building under construction ensures that artisans and other workers on site are also insured and compensated in the event of disaster.

 

According to the Director- General, NIA, Mrs Yetunde Ilori, the deal is targeted at taking the popular occupiers liability insurance to another level. “It is about the safety of all and not about a particular company.

 

Often, people say God forbid when you talk about the unforeseen but  happens. “Insurance is not to prevent the happening but it is about when it happens, what next? How do you guarantee the continuity of your business?

 

Many companies die because there is no safety consciousness,” she stated She further assured that the association would move to other states for the same partnership, noting that the association would also partner with some individuals whom she described as insurance ambassadors for the same purpose.

 

She made it clear at the event that Nigeria’s insurance industry had the capacity to mitigate all their insurance risks.

 

“The insurance industry in Nigeria has the capacity to indemnify all the liabilities that arise as a result of risk involved because insurance is a global business,” she said. “Insurance is not magic, if you understands how it works, you will know that Nigerian insurance industry has the capacity to carry your risks.

 

Lack of understanding may make people think it does not work. They take your premiums and pay you claims when risks occur,“ she noted.

 

