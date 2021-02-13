OccupyLekki: Lagos beefs up security ahead of planned protest

I won’t be part of a cover-up, says Rinu Oduala

Heavily armed security operatives were yesterday sighted at the Lekki tollgate, Lagos State ahead of two protests scheduled to hold today. Two groups, under the #OccupyLekkiTollGate and #DefendLagos hashtags, had taken to social media to announce plans to hold demonstrations at the Lekki tollgate today.

The development comes days after the Lagos judicial panel of enquiry approved the handover of the tollgate to the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), months after it was shut down due to the shooting incident during the #EndSARS protest in October 2020.

The approval, however, generated mixed reactions on social media — with some youths threatening to demonstrate at the tollgate on February 13, while others pledged to defend Lagos by staging a counter protest. Hours before the proposed demonstrations are scheduled to start, hundreds of heavilyarmed police officers were seen at the tollgate on Friday.

A policeman, who preferred not to be named, confirmed to TheCable that more than 100 officers were deployed to the tollgate, in line with the police commissioner’s directive to dislodge any protest at the plaza. Meanwhile, one of the organisers of the #EndSARS protests, Rinu Oduala, has withdrawn from the Lagos judicial panel on police brutality and human rights abuse. Oduala was one of the youth representatives on the panel set up in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

In a statement released yesterday, Oduala described the reopening of the Lekki toll plaza as an act of injustice, adding that she will not be part of a cover-up. Shesaid:“Mystandonthereopening on the toll gate remains clear; the state government and the private organisation which operates the toll have not been cleared of collusion with elements allegedly deployed by the Federal Government to target Nigerian citizens on home soil during a time of peace, without provocation. “Justice has not been served, and as a representative of the Nigerian citizenry, my only recourse is to stay the course of justice.”

Like this: Like Loading...