News

#OccupyLekki: Lagos beefs up security ahead of planned protest

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

I won’t be part of a cover-up, says Rinu Oduala

Heavily armed security operatives were yesterday sighted at the Lekki tollgate, Lagos State ahead of two protests scheduled to hold today. Two groups, under the #OccupyLekkiTollGate and #DefendLagos hashtags, had taken to social media to announce plans to hold demonstrations at the Lekki tollgate today.

The development comes days after the Lagos judicial panel of enquiry approved the handover of the tollgate to the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), months after it was shut down due to the shooting incident during the #EndSARS protest in October 2020.

The approval, however, generated mixed reactions on social media — with some youths threatening to demonstrate at the tollgate on February 13, while others pledged to defend Lagos by staging a counter protest. Hours before the proposed demonstrations are scheduled to start, hundreds of heavilyarmed police officers were seen at the tollgate on Friday.

A policeman, who preferred not to be named, confirmed to TheCable that more than 100 officers were deployed to the tollgate, in line with the police commissioner’s directive to dislodge any protest at the plaza. Meanwhile, one of the organisers of the #EndSARS protests, Rinu Oduala, has withdrawn from the Lagos judicial panel on police brutality and human rights abuse. Oduala was one of the youth representatives on the panel set up in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

In a statement released yesterday, Oduala described the reopening of the Lekki toll plaza as an act of injustice, adding that she will not be part of a cover-up. Shesaid:“Mystandonthereopening on the toll gate remains clear; the state government and the private organisation which operates the toll have not been cleared of collusion with elements allegedly deployed by the Federal Government to target Nigerian citizens on home soil during a time of peace, without provocation. “Justice has not been served, and as a representative of the Nigerian citizenry, my only recourse is to stay the course of justice.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Jimi Agbaje denies guber ambition

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 and 2019 Lagos State Governorship Elections, Jimi Agbaje, has said that the 2023 race for Alausa Government House is not feasible for him. Speaking yesterday on Arise TV’s programme,   The Morning Show, the pharmacist-turned-politician said his party, the PDP, is not in the […]
News

UN, others task Nigeria media on ending violence against women, girls

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Prominent international organisations have said the role of the Nigerian media was critical towards ending violence against women and girls in the country. The international bodies; United Nations, European Union and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), had raised concerns over the rising cases of gender based violence, during a webinar with the theme ‘Role […]
News

Eletu Odibo decries fake news against family

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Renown scion of the Royal Eletu Odibo Family of Lagos, Prince Waheed Eletu Odibo, has stated that he has not being declared wanted by EFCC. In a statement issued at the weekend, Prince Eletu Odibo wrote: “My attention has been drawn to reports that I was declared wanted by a Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica