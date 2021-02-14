OccupyLekkiTollGate : Comedian ‘Mr. Macaroni’ says govt should protect all Nigerians

Popular Nigerian comedian, Mr. Macaroni, real name Debo Adebayo, has made his first public statement after the police arrested and subsequently released him over his involvement in the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest on Saturday.

Mr. Macaroni spoke via his verified Twitter account on Saturday night – hours after the police reportedly granted him and other protesters bail.

The comedian, who said he was not prepared to speak about his arrest, slammed the Federal Government for worsening insecurity in the country.

He tweeted: “The Hausa man is my brother, so is the Igbo man and The Yoruba man. We are all one. The Government and the Government alone is responsible for any insecurity in Nigeria and it is their duty to protect all Nigerians. I plead for peace. We will come back to my matter later.”

Mr. Macaroni was arrested moments after he went live on Instagram to tell, “the world how the police are abusing human rights in Nigeria.”

The comedian was said to have visited the protest venue to observe what was going on when security agents deployed to the area picked him up.

