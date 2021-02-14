Metro & Crime

#OccupyLekkiTollGate : Comedian ‘Mr. Macaroni’ says govt should protect all Nigerians

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Popular Nigerian comedian, Mr.  Macaroni, real name Debo Adebayo, has made his first public statement after the police arrested and subsequently released him over his involvement in the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest on Saturday.
Mr. Macaroni spoke via his verified Twitter account on Saturday night – hours after the police reportedly granted him and other protesters bail.
The comedian, who said he was not prepared to speak about his arrest, slammed the Federal Government for worsening insecurity in the country.
He tweeted: “The Hausa man is my brother, so is the Igbo man and The Yoruba man. We are all one. The Government and the Government alone is responsible for any insecurity in Nigeria and it is their duty to protect all Nigerians. I plead for peace. We will come back to my matter later.”
Mr.  Macaroni was arrested moments after he went live on Instagram to tell, “the world how the police are abusing human rights in Nigeria.”
The comedian was said to have visited the protest venue to observe what was going on when security agents deployed to the area picked him up.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime News

Awode lifts C&S Church with 250-bed hostel, 100-bed district house

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Efforts to tackle the challenges of offices and accommodation for members of the Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide (Ayo Ni O) at the Galilee Land Headquarters of the church, Orile-Igbon, Oyo State, especially during conferences and conventions, have received a boost.   This was as a well-furnished 250- bed hostel, “The Most Reverend Dr. […]
Metro & Crime

Soldier, policeman held for armed robbery

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A soldier serving with the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, Owena Cantonment, Innocent Victor, has been arrested for armed robbery in Ondo State. Victor was arrested alongside a newly recruited Police Constable, David Friday, attached to Olofin Police Station in Idanre Local Government Area of the state. While reportedly armed with a jack knife and […]
Metro & Crime

Two lecturers, five others die in Benue auto crash

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Police recover lady’s body inside drainage   Two senior lecturers of the University of Mkar, Mkar in Benue State and five others lost their lives in a motor accident.   The two lecturers are Mr. Leva Joshua of the Department of Mass Communication and Moses Tarnongo.   New Telegraph learnt that during a search on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica