Six French tourists, their local guide and driver were killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles on Sunday in an area of southwestern Niger home to the last herd of West African giraffes, officials said. “There are eight dead: two Nigeriens including a guide and a driver, while the other six are French,” Tillaberi Region […]

Lead sponsor of the soon to start Big Brother Naija Season 5 reality TV show, Betway, has unveiled the host of the show, Ebuka Obi Uchendu and Mavin records boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, as it’s ambassadors for this season. Briefing the media at an online meeting, top officials of the […]

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has blamed political thugs for the attack on his convoy at the venue of #EndSARS protest in Osogbo, on Saturday. He, however, vowed that the thugs will be fished out and brought to book. Oyetola, in a state broadcast yesterday, condoled with families of the two persons that died, […]

Popular Instagram comedian, Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni, has been arrested by the police at Lekki Toll Plaza on Saturday morning. Although details of his arrest are sketchy, he later posted a video of himself inside the Black Maria which the police used to whisk him and about 10 others away from the location which assumed international prominence last October 20 when a number of #EndSARS protesters were allegedly shot and killed by security operatives.

