News

OCEL: We’re driving delivery of Nigeria’s net-zero promise

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

With the successful conclusion of the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP27) themed ‘delivering for the people and the planet’, one message reverberates across the globe – climate pledges must be matched with action.

The event tagged Africa’s COP, served as an opportunity to showcase what countries are doing to safeguard the planet, and Africa was not left out. Oando Clean Energy (OCEL), the renewable energy subsidiary of Oando PLC, and part of the Nigerian delegation to COP27, hosted two side events at the Nigeria Pavilion.

The first side-event themed ‘Decarbonising an Oil-rich Region: A Case for the Niger Delta was held in partnership with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, National Council on Climate Change, REAN and Stratus Limited. The event had a diverse audience of financiers, partners, Government officials and NGOs.

Engineer John O. Agada, Director of Environmental Management, gave the welcome address on behalf of the Honourable Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Sharon Ikeazor, whilst Mr. Ademola Ogunbanjo, Executive Vice President, OCEL, made a presentation on OCEL’s sustainable transport initiative specifically targeted at decarbonizing the Niger Delta amongst other initiatives. Conversations on the role of PPPs, climate financing and an enabling business environment intensified at OCEL’s second side event, themed ‘Achieving Nigeria’s Net Zero Target: A Public-Private Partnership’.

The event organized in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Environment, amongst others, showcased the company’s pipeline projects to support Nigeria meet the commitment made by the President at COP26 to hit net zero by 2060.

Furthermore, Mr. Ogunbajo explained how the company’s strategic focus is aligned with the Nigeria Energy Transition Plan (NEPT). Specifically, supporting the Government’s roadmap for the implementation of EVs across Nigeria and its ambition to boost local capacity in the medium term through the construction of an EV assembly and manufacturing plant

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Arsonists set ablaze third Enugu INEC office in 2021

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Awgu LGA of Enugu state has been set ablaze by hoodlums. Festus Okoye, INEC’s spokesperson, said the fire caused extensive damage to stores where election materials were kept. “Our Resident Electoral Commissioner for Enugu State, Mr. Emeka Ononamadu, reported an attack on the INEC office […]
News Top Stories

Presidency: Nigeria’s Super Tucanos to arrive July

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…pilots undergoing training The Presidency has disclosed that the 12 Tucanos fighter jets ordered by the Federal Government from the United States of America (USA) would arrive the country by the middle of July this year. Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammmadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu, made the disclosure in a release yesterday. Shehu also […]
News Top Stories

Analysts: Upward trend to persist as inflation hits 17.3%

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem and Abdulwahab isa

Financial analysts expect Nigeria’s inflation to rise further in the foreseeable future, as the February 2021 Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that prices rose to a four-year peak of 17.33 per cent. According to the report, higher prices of staple food items, such as bread, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica