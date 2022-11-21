OCEL: We’re driving delivery of Nigeria’s net-zero promise

With the successful conclusion of the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP27) themed ‘delivering for the people and the planet’, one message reverberates across the globe – climate pledges must be matched with action.

The event tagged Africa’s COP, served as an opportunity to showcase what countries are doing to safeguard the planet, and Africa was not left out. Oando Clean Energy (OCEL), the renewable energy subsidiary of Oando PLC, and part of the Nigerian delegation to COP27, hosted two side events at the Nigeria Pavilion.

The first side-event themed ‘Decarbonising an Oil-rich Region: A Case for the Niger Delta was held in partnership with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, National Council on Climate Change, REAN and Stratus Limited. The event had a diverse audience of financiers, partners, Government officials and NGOs.

Engineer John O. Agada, Director of Environmental Management, gave the welcome address on behalf of the Honourable Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Sharon Ikeazor, whilst Mr. Ademola Ogunbanjo, Executive Vice President, OCEL, made a presentation on OCEL’s sustainable transport initiative specifically targeted at decarbonizing the Niger Delta amongst other initiatives. Conversations on the role of PPPs, climate financing and an enabling business environment intensified at OCEL’s second side event, themed ‘Achieving Nigeria’s Net Zero Target: A Public-Private Partnership’.

The event organized in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Environment, amongst others, showcased the company’s pipeline projects to support Nigeria meet the commitment made by the President at COP26 to hit net zero by 2060.

Furthermore, Mr. Ogunbajo explained how the company’s strategic focus is aligned with the Nigeria Energy Transition Plan (NEPT). Specifically, supporting the Government’s roadmap for the implementation of EVs across Nigeria and its ambition to boost local capacity in the medium term through the construction of an EV assembly and manufacturing plant

