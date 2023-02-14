Oche Awodi foundation to adopt Abuja FIFA goal Project pitch

It’s obvious that there is no good initiative that will go unnoticed, this is the scenario of adopt-a-pitch initiative under the leadership of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare as many moribund stadiums in the country now wear a new look. As we speak, another pitch in the Federal Capital Territory FIFA Goal Project Inside the Package B of MKO Abiola stadium will wear a new look in a matter of weeks, courtesy of a foundation known as Oche Awodi Foundation For Ectodermal Dysplasia.

Speaking at the press briefing yesterday in Abuja, Mr Kingsley James Awodi, who represented the Foundation, commended the minister for the initiative that is currently re-writing the history of sports positively in the country. According to him: “I just had a meeting with the minister, and we agreed to key into his initiative the adopt a pitch concept, it’s quite remarkable and we want to key into his dream by using this opportunity to adopt the goal project pitch and fix it. “We are going to present our proposal, and the ministry is going to officially hand over the pitch, that is why we are here today.”

When asked how long will it take them to fix the pitch? He replied: “We will access the pitch, and we are going to put the best for the pitch, if it’s a grass or synthetic whichever one we are capable of fixing it, it will be ready in a matter of weeks.” It will be recalled that the Adopt a Pitch Initiative which was birthed in 2019 has attracted eminent personalities like Aliko Dangote, Chief Adebute Kensington and other prominent Nigerians to adopt some pitches in the country.

