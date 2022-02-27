Ochekpe: A day of infamy for ex-minister

A Federal High Court in Jos, Plateau State capital,last week sentenced Sarah Ochekpe, a former Minister of Water Resources, to six years imprisonment.

Ochekpe was a minister in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. She was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2018 for allegedly collecting N450 million from Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Petroleum Resources Minister, in 2015.

She was accused along two other persons and was tried on charges bordering on conspiracy and money laundering. They were alleged to have received N450million from Alison-Madueke to influence the electorate and the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

According to the EFCC, investigations showed that after receiving the money, the headquarters of a bank used its state branches to distribute the election loot to different individuals. In a judgment delivered on Tuesday, Musa Kurna, the presiding judge, found the accused persons guilty.

In a statement issued after the judgment, Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman, said: “The defendants were convicted on count one, bordering on conspiracy to accept cash payment above threshold under the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2012 (as amended) and sentenced to three (3) years imprisonment with an option of N2,000,000.00 (Two Million Naira) fine each. “On count two, the defendants were convicted and sentenced to three (3) years imprisonment with an option of N2, 000,000 (Two Million Naira) fine each.

The sentences are to run concurrently. “The Court discharged and acquitted them on count three which borders on retention of funds.” Ochekpe had her first degree in Political Science from the Ahmadu Bello University and then obtained a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Jos.

She also has post graduate qualifications from Aberdeen College of Commerce and Nigerian Institute of Journalism.

She occupied several directorial roles in National Orientation Agency (Nigeria), before her ministerial appointment. During her time in government, she was noted to have increased the level of accessible water for Nigerians to 70 per cent, and created and rehabilitated artificial waterways that reduced flooding and alleviated unemployment. In 2017, she and two other persons were accused of money laundering and conspiracy worth ₦450 million

