OCHOLI YUSUF Okpanachi calls on the youths to get involved in politics and governance

The Ugbono1 of Igala Kingdom, Chief Ocholi Yusuf Okpanachi an entrepreneur and philanthropist who is the CEO of Waves of Minds Resources Limited and founder of Waves of Success Foundation has called on Nigerian youths to take more active roles in politics and governance. He said they can do so by becoming registered members of political parties or simply by registering for their permanent voters card (PVC) so they will be eligible to vote.

Chief Ocholi made this call while receiving the ARISE IGALA HUMANITARIAN AWARD presented to him at the Ladi Kwali hall, Sheraton hotel Abuja. The award which is usually presented to outstanding sons and daughters of Igala in recognition of their contributions towards the development of the Igala kingdom and humanity.

The call is as contained in a speech read at his behest by his representative Prince Omale Ilemona Ralph Okochekete 1 who accepted the award on his behalf. He stated that showing interest in the affairs of the country and getting involved in politics and governance is the only way to ensure that the youths are ably represented in the corridors of government. He also said casting your vote is the right of every citizen over 18 and the only way to ensure true and lasting democracy

