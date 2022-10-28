News

Oct 31: Chinese firm to hand over Lekki Port to FG, promoter

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC) is expected to hand over the fully completed Lekki Deep Seaport by next week Monday to Federal Government and other stakeholders. The Chairman, Board of Director, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), Abiodun Dabiri said yesterday at the Nigerian- South African Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting held in Lagos that the contractor would hand over the project on October 31. Ahead of its commissioning, NPA said it had procured Vessel Tracking System (VTS) for the Lekki Port channel.

The authority also explaindd that it had purchased two 80 tonnes bollard pull ASG tugboats and two pilot boats for deployment to the seaport. Already, Managing Director, NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko had said that Lekki Port was practically ready as of September 15, 2022, noting that the port started dry runs and testing on September 16, as well as the training of Nigerians, who will operate the equipment. According to him, this was the first time in a long time that a new port would be set up in Nigeria.

 

Our Reporters

