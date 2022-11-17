Business

OctaFX partners businesses to celebrate financial independence

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

An international forex broker, OctaFX, has partnered with 62 Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to celebrate financial independence with the launch of freebies for Nigerians. The initiative, according to the firm, is to commemorate Nigeria’s 62nd Independence anniversary and empower the small scale enterprises. Some of the partners include fashion brands, household item retailers, lifestyle businesses, and food apps, among other ventures, which worked with OctaFX to provide freebies in the Nigeria- wide promotion.

During the celebration, about 700 users of the 500 Chow and Food Court apps were fed, while OctaFX presented N180,000 each to 60 locally-owned businesses for freebie giveaways. The firm further disclosed that it also collaborated with the Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) to host a free yoga event for 500 participants to commemorate World Mental Health Day 2022. At the end of the event, the participants were given various gifts invluding yoga mats, stress balls, neck pillows, Bluetooth speakers, and other heartwarming prizes via a raffle draw, while the online winners were also given movie tickets.

Meanwhile, the social media users who participated in the giveaways shared their individual interpretations of the phrase financial independence under the posts of the businesses they hoped to win from. Through the hash tag #octafxgiveaway, about 994 online participants got winning entries. “We wanted to create a remarkable experience around the Independence Day celebration in Nigeria. With this campaign, we identified outstanding businesses that have journeyed with the country on the path to freedom and helped create value with products and services. New users on our platform also received rewards that helped us grow our financial community. We are delighted to participate in this ambitious initiative,’’ the firm commented. Some of the beneficiaries SMEs, who commended the gesture, said the effort was worthwhile.

The Marketing Manager at 500 Chow, Solomon Akinsanya, said: “The Freedom Freebies campaign resonates with the independence story of Nigeria. It’s just so important to always create opportunities for small businesses to thrive and grow further. It was a no-brainer for us at 500 Chow, and we are glad to have been a part of it.” Tobi Eyinade, Co-founder of acclaimed book store, Roving Heights, said: “The initiative by OctaFx is laudable. It shows their commitment to support other small businesses. Through the partnership, we were able to meaningfully engage our audience and reward them.

The numerous responses and feedback we received also served as learning points for us and our audience; making the effort expended worthwhile.” Eniola, a neighbourhood yoga instructor whose business – Niolifestyle – was one of the businesses chosen for the campaign, showed her appreciation to the international broker. She said: “I want to appreciate OctaFX for giving me the chance to work with my brand on this contest. It gave me the opportunity to reward my followers in addition to broadening my audience. I’m incredibly appreciative of the chance and look forward to working with you even more in the future.”

OctaFX is a global broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure, short-notice relief projects, and supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises. In Nigeria, it managed to capture the ‘Best ECN Broker 2021’ award by World Finance and the ‘Best Forex Broker Nigeria 2022’ award by Global Banking and Finance Review.

 

