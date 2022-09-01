Business

OctaFX unveils first brand ambassadors

An online global forex broker, OctaFX, has unveiled Tunde Onakoya and Ambrose Ebuka as brand ambassadors in commemoration of its 11th anniversary in Nigeria. The customer-driven move comes a few days after the widely revered broker announced its global rebranding effort. The company’s management said in the past 11 years, the brand has managed to accomplish numerous achievements, with clients from over 150 countries having more than 12 million trading accounts with the broker. “To become even closer to its clients, OctaFX decided to adopt a fresh new look backed by refined colours, spaceinspired elements, and a new logo,” the management said.

The duo of Tunde Onakoya and Ambrose Ebuka are the first set of ambassadors selected by the broker to help engage customers in the Nigerian forex market. Onakoya is a 27-year-old chess master who rose to prominence with his Chess in Slums Africa project. With the project, Onakoya has inspired hope and given a new breath of life to children from underserved communities in Nigeria. Ebuka, 21, has a three-year experience in forex trading.

He has held forex webinars and seminars for students of several Nigerian universities and featured as guest speaker at several financial confer ences. Onakoya is joining OctaFX as brand ambassador for charity, while Ebuka will serve as brand ambassador for forex education, as the global forex broker continues to keep the focus on helping Nigerians attain their financial goals. “Bringing Tunde Onakoya and Ambrose Ebuka as brand ambassadors is a deliberate and strategic attempt to align further with the aspirations of Nigerians. We want to keep the focus on their goals with investments in knowledge acquisition and charitable initiatives.

We are delighted to have Onakoya and Ebuka join us to achieve these,” the OctaFX press office said. Speaking on his association with OctaFX, Onakoya said: ‘‘’Being a brand ambassador is a testament to the reality that I want to keep being the bridge between the children in underserved communities and their dreams, especially through impactful projects as a result of my collaboration with OctaFX.” For Ebuka, partnering with OctaFX will give more Nigerians access to gaining financial freedom with informationdriven forex trading. “I’ve known OctaFX to be a reliable broker consistently increasing in customer base with prudent initiatives in Nigeria. The brand shows concern about the financial success of Nigerians through easily accessible quality education on finances and I’m excited to associate with the brand to augment all of these with my experience and expertise as a dedicated forex trader. I believe that this partnership will aid Nigerians in achieving their financial goals through simplified forex education,” he said.

 

