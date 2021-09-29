October Rain 2021: Celebrating art as glorious passion

All is set for this year’s edition of ‘October Rain’ themed ‘Art as A Glorious Passion’. Organised by the Lagos State Chapter of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) in collaboration with Mydrim Gallery and Omooba Yemisi Shyllon Art Foundation, (OYASAF), ‘October Rain’ is an annual exhibition conceived to be juried.

The 2021 October Rain will hold at Mydrim Gallery, Ikoyi, Lagos. Announcing the event at a press conference held at Mydrim Gallery, Ikoyi, Lagos, the Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of SNA, Prince Kolawole Olojo- Kosoko, said the theme is targeted at two vital missions: One, to celebrate visual art professionals in Nigeria who continually achieve creative greatness despite all odds; and two, to honour one of Nigeria’s most ravenous art collectors, Omooba Yemisi Shyllon. According to him, a panel of jurors was set up to ensure total featuring of quality and original entries. “Our jury panel consists of seasoned art academicians and professionals cutting across various art specialisations and genres.

They include: Abiodun Olaku, Sam Ovraiti, Shola Ogunfunwa, Odun Orimolade and Pam Makanju. “For this ‘October Rain’ exhibition, a strong committee of trusted art administrators was constituted to carry out the curatorial and managerial aspects of the event.

This presently standing committee is chaired by renowned painter, Damola Adepoju. Other members of the October Rain 2021 Committee are: Ayoola Omovo (Deputy Chairman); Mutiu Yusuf (Secretary); Niyi Ogunkunle (Publicity Secretary); Dr. Kunle Adeyemi (Advisor); Otunba Mufu Onifade (Advisor); Odogwu Fidelis (Advisor); Porter Ajayi (Advisor); and last but not the least, Yusuf Durodola (Advisor). “More so, this year’s October Rain is going to come in twofold: firstly, through the exhibition and sales of artworks at Mydrim Gallery; secondly, the publication/presentation of papers in our inaugural October Rain Journal (with scholastic contributions from Art Theorists, Art Historians and Art Academics). The presentation of papers, on the other hand, would be held at the Shyllon Museum in Lagos, on a date to be decided soon.”

Kosoko said. He noted that for years now, SNALagos has been at the vanguard of celebrating selected Nigerian art personalities through her annual juried exhibitions known as ‘October Rain’. “This year, the Society thus decided to go a little further by paying a special homage to a very important arm in the organigram of the extended art family — the collectorate.

“The exhibitors can be categorised into four stratas, which include: legends, fellows, masters and fast-rising young artists. The reason for the universality of participation is due to the fact that SNA is the umbrella body for visual artists in Nigeria and the diaspora. We are also assuring all and sundry that the interest of our new generation artists is paramount to us. “Our choice for celebrating a compendium of dogged artists and one super collector is born of the fact that we identify that it takes a lot of passions to create arts, especially consistently — just as it entails a different level of emotional attachment to religiously collect and promote art, especially in a third world country like Nigeria. “Omooba Yemisi Shyllon’s passion for art and cultural promotion in Nigeria is enviable.

This is evident in his thousands of wonderful art collections and in his numerous self-sponsored art projects of iconic importance, such as: Yemisi Shyllon Best Graduating Student Awards; OYASAF Residencies; the newly established Shyllon Museum at the Pan-Atlantic University in Lagos, among others. Omooba Shyllon is unarguably a treasure to behold and we hope the federal government realizes this on time and honour him accordingly.”

He added that for this exhibition, each artist is offering a piece of themselves for sale, considering the rigorous/ passionate toil it entails to produce a piece of art. “We hereby officially introduce you to works by traditional and contemporary artists (living and deceased) from diverse generations, who are/were also members of SNALagos. All hands are on deck toward actualising an improved ‘October Rain’ art exhibition with a positive difference. He commended other members of the relatively new SNA-Lagos executive council who took on the helms of affairs this April, there are: Mrs. Ayoola Omovo (Vice Chairman), Mr. Damola Adepoju (Welfare Director), Mr. Michael Fashakin (General Secretary), Mr. Andrew Akinbodewa (Financial Secretary), Mr. Niyi Ogunkunle (PRO), Mr. Mutiu Yusuf (Assistant General Secretary), Mr. Idowu Sonaya (Ex-officio), Mr. Oluseyi Oyenukan (Ex-officio) and Mr. Ojo Olaniyi (Ex-officio).

Like this: Like Loading...