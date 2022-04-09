Octogenarian, 3 others in trouble for allegedly cutting off Osun chief’s hand 

Metro & Crime

An octogenarian, Olawale Aminu and three others have landed in trouble for cutting off the hand of a  traditional chief in Osun State.

The four suspects were apprehended and consequently dragged before an Osun State Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Osogbo on Friday on four charges bordering on attempted murder, grievous harm and assault occasioning harm.

The prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun told the court that: “The four defendants namely; Olawale Aminu (85 yrs) Moruf Aminu (40), Aminu Shuaib (29), Jelili Suleiman (30) and others now at large on the 22nd March 2022 at about 11:00 am at Papanla area, Okinni, Osun State did with intent to disfigure unlawfully attempt to cut off the head of one Yusuff Jimoh’ with a cutlass which the said Yusuff Jimoh ‘m’ raised his hand to block the cutlass cut of his hand.

“They also did unlawfully inflict machete cuts on the chest and hands of one Jelili Yusuf ‘m’ which caused him grievous harm on his hand.”

He noted that the offences contravened Section 332 and 355 of the Criminal Code Cap Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.
The defence counsel, Muiz Salihu applied for their bail on the most liberal term orally assuring that they have reliable sureties.

 

