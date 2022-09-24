Metro & Crime

Octogenarian arrested for raping 8-year-old girl in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested an 84-year-old man, Stephen Jack for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl (name withheld).

The suspect was arrested in the Ijebu Ode area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest to journalists in Abeokuta, Saturday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Obalende Divisional headquarters by the father of the victim.

Oyeyemi said, the father of the victim told the police that, he discovered that his daughter was bleeding from her private part, and when he asked the little girl of the cause, she informed him that the suspect had sex with her.

“Upon the report, the DPO Obalende Division, SP Murphy Salami detailed his detectives to the scene, where the old man was apprehended.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the old man is a known paedophile in the area.

“The victim has been taken to the General Hospital, Ijebu Ode for medical treatment,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

 

