Octogenarian retiree in child adoption, N100m property mess

An Abuja based octogenarian retiree, Alhaji Sule Usman has been accused of undue manipulation in his attempt to take custody of his late wife’s adopted child, Khadizat Suleiman and sell off property worth over N100 million willed to her. Usman, a native of Okpo in Kogi State, but lives in Kubwa, Abuja, was said to have been married to the late Hajia Salamatu Sule for almost 12 years,before the woman died, without a biological child, except the adopted girl child. The younger sister of the late woman, Aisha Ameh who took the child adoption case to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Child Welfare Unit, said her late sister’s husband had never accepted the child while the woman was alive. Ameh noted that the man, who has four other wives with many children, opposed the child adoption idea by her late sister, claiming that his Islamic faith does not support it.

She said that the man who is still a Muslim, all of a sudden developed interest in the child, because he allegedly wants to take over everything willed to the adopted child and possibly transfer same to his children by the other wives. She further accused the man of physically and emotionally abusing the 6 years old little girl. According to her, even though an FCT Area Court has granted the custody of the child to the man, after his subtle moves for re-adoption failed, the life of the child may be in danger, as the other children of the man do not welcome the child in the family.

Ameh has called on government to quickly take over the late woman’s property valued at over N100 Million, and keep same in trust for the child. “Please, and please, I’m appealing to Nigerians though judgement has been given, we don’t have power, but we solicit for the help of Nigerians and the Nigerian government, please come rescue this little child and all that my sister has laboured for, because, if those things are left in the hands of those people that hate her, she will end up getting nothing. In this world, she will be a loser. I’m appealing, please, please, come and rescue this little child,” she said.

Meanwhile, the accused man has debunked the claims that he opposed the adoption of the child, stating that he actually supported his late wife and welcomed her into his family. The man who responded via the document he submitted to the court, said he has taken custody of the child to adequately care for her, while also ensuring that the property left by his late wife for the child was preserved.

