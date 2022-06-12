Every day, fashion and style evolve with new creativity and innovation.

In the past, there are colours fashion stylist will categorically tell you that would never blend when pieced together. Odd colours like mint green, turquoise blue, fuchsia Pink, mauve, royal blue were hard to pair with other bright colours.

Fashion police was on the tail of any celebrity or stylist who dared to try these colours with orange yellow, or red. Most of the time, such people are tagged ‘walking rainbow’, ‘flower shrub’ or ‘clowns’.

Now, there is no colour under the sun that cannot be paired. All you need is a little bit of creativity.

These odd colours don’t just blend, they look great as well.

Some of the favourite looks we can find on these odd colours that blend series is that of renowned Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie, who paired her mauve top with a bright blue skirt.

Popular social media model, gave of a blend of orange and fuchsia Pink, among other.

Let these photos inspire you to get creative with colours

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...