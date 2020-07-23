Ode to Soyinka and his ‘wasted generation’

Wole Soyinka clocks 86 this month. Best wishes to him. Soyinka needs no introduction. He is one of the greatest men God implanted in Nigeria to serve his objects. God raises men who in spite of dangers to their persons or interests defy the odds to serve the purposes for which they were implanted in the concerned societies. Whether it was in 6th century China, where Lao-Tzu taught that the well-being of humanity lies in living in harmony with nature or 20th century Chairman Mao’s Cultural Revolution or Deng Xiaoping and other 21st century Chinese leaders’ reformation that have been responsible for the discipline, order and awesome human progress in China.

Africa boasts of South Africa’s Mandela-led generation sacrificed their youth to fight and overcome racial supremacy and apartheid. Seretse Kharma was a young prince of Bechuanaland groomed to succeed to his forebears’ throne thus inheriting a life of privileges and pageantry but while in Oxford University he thought otherwise, envisioned a society founded on democracy, rule of law and egalitarianism. Botswana he founded is one of Africa’s success stories. There are several world examples where a generation of men counted it its duty to sacrifice its comfort to create a society better than they met it in line with Frantz Fanon’s immortal postulation that every generation has the bounden duty to seize the opportunities, utilize them to tackle prevailing unjust social condition and build a happier society or betray that generational mandate.

Perhaps, it was in line with this Fanon’s postulation that Soyinka during the 1980s that defined and marked the debauchery of military autocracy and its civilian fascist variant spoke angrily against his generation which covers the Independence leaders and the succeeding caste of military-political establishment that Arthur Nwankwo called the ‘Cimilicy’. In his anger, Soyinka had declared that his generation of Nigerians was a “wasted generation.” Like all things Nigerian, instead of reasoning this Soyinkaic declaration he was assailed by the members of his claimed generation, especially those that considered themselves great men and women who had made “great successes” out of their personal lives only to be dismissed as members of a “wasted generation.”

The loudest protest came from Chief MKO Abiola who pointedly told Soyinka that their generation was not a “wasted” one. Abiola pointed to his business acumen and the success story that defined his and other Nigerian billionaires’ business exploits. But then the wealthy Chief missed the point of Soyinka’s disappointment centred on their generation’s failure of leadership. Ironically Abiola became a sacrificial lamb at the hands of his generation who wasted his opportunity for greatness and cruelly terminated his life. Between Abiola’s defence and Soyinka’s seeming umbrage, who was right? Certainly, Soyinka and that is the stuff made of all prophets. And Soyinka is one. A prophet speaks from eternity, excavating the past, judging the present and predicting the future. Soyinka, Achebe, Clark, Saro-wiwa, etc. did this in their various crafts.

Now, why the Soyinkaic umbrage against his generation? Soyinka looked at his generation that started its youth in the 1930s/40s to 1980s who had the singular opportunity to create a nation founded on justice, democracy and rule of law but wasted it. He reviewed the activities of Azikiwe, Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello, Balewa, etc. who instead of forging a nation out of the disparate people Britain out of selfishness forcibly lumped together to create an economic enclave and a neo-colonial facility failed to do so but instead preferred their tribal cocoons as better options. And in their quests to create tribal fiefdoms or hegemony over the whole played deadly politics that led to violent crises culminating in Biafra War and engendered ethnic disharmony, constitutional crises and political instability. Of course, Soyinka does not belong to Azikiwe/Awolowo/Balewa/Bello age group but like the Igbo say, “Ogbo tote, otokwuru ibe ya” (generation dovetails to the other), the Independence leaders begat the military age of which Soyinka belongs. And these generations grew and merged to become one generation that inherited colonial Nigeria and became its socio-political and economic leaders. It was this generation (1900-1980) that Soyinka condemned as having wasted the great opportunities of creating a great nation. The turn of events from 1980s to date has vindicated Soyinka.

We are blessed to have those who belong to this “wasted generation” that did their best to steer that generation away from its chosen path of perdition even though they failed. But what about the succeeding generation that’s, the 1960-2000s? Well, the excuse is that the “wasted generation” laid a bad foundation and wasted the opportunity the next generation would have seized to lead and readily points to members of “wasted generation” still on stage such as the President, heads of state, ministers, etc. since 1960 to date? The next generation has not taken the baton. And it is unlikely that the “wasted generation” still in control of Nigeria is going to hand over the baton of leadership anytime soon. But what strikes any objective observer is that unlike the “wasted generation” that failed disastrously but had and still has some redeeming features in the fact that there were, and still are many prophets (Soyinkas, Achebes, Clarks, Gani Fawehinmis, Adebanjos, Nwodos, Arthur Nwankwos, Bala Usmans, Bishop Kukahs, etc.) among them that tried, and still trying to steer the ship of state out of its chosen course of perdition, the tragedy is that there seems to be no replication of this class of change-agents in the succeeding generation to continue the struggle. None! Some of them fought and died while the livings among them are still fighting for a better society.

Survey the landscape and what you see as politicians and political leaders are political Lilliputians who are more interested in the banalities of public office and not the civic responsibilities those offices entail. The professional and civic unions (NBA, NMA, NLC, etc.) of the Imoudu, Aka Bashorun and Beko Kuti tradition are dead, so also social reformers of Fela Kuti, Gani Fawehinmi, Arthur Nwankwo, Profs. Awojobi, Chike Obi, Dr. Ohonbamu, Dr. Bala Usman lineage so also the student activists of Akintunde Ojo, Ogaga Ifowodo, Emma Ezeazu, etc. ilk. What we see instead as the next generation is a conclave of hedonists more interested in money, women, booze, music and other trivia. Do we hope that the next generation is on its way to succeed the “wasted generation”? Is it coming to succeed it as what? To take up the mantle of leadership in the mould of the 1999-2007, 2011-2019 governors, council chairmen and legislators at all levels whose sense of patriotism has been deadened by the filthy lucre that the contrived salaries and emoluments commandeered by law and the constitution against the common interests of the greater majority of Nigeria workers and labourers. How can the next generation take over? And to take over to do what within or outside the unjust constitutional framework and traditions laid by the “wasted generation.” By any objective consideration, if the Soyinka generation is a “wasted generation” the succeeding generation may turn out to be a phantom or mirage or “stillborn generation”; that’s assuming, it was ever impregnated in the womb of Mother Nigeria. Sorry that this Soyinkaic birthday panegyric has turned a lamentation. This is wishing the Kongi, the white-haired one a blast, a helluva of time as befits one of the greatest prophets of Nigeria in this “penkelemes” time. Happy birthday sir!

