Odebiyi and productive representation at the National Assembly

With the emergence of many politicians since the dawn of democracy in 1999, adequate and proper representation by lawmakers is one of the greatest gifts the people can get especially at this period of the Nigerian socio-political milieu.

This is more so as politicians continue to betray the trust as they seek political power, only for them to ignore the basic needs of the people when they eventually acquire it. Proper representation in our contemporary political settings requires that political office holders live true to their promises and manifestoes they sold to the people when they were canvassing for votes.

Thus when we come across certain and unique individuals within our political class who stand true to their promises, treating their people to the best of administration and representation, one which is built on servitude and honesty, it is pertinent to appreciate and give them the accolades for their selfless acts.

Senator Tolu Odebiyi, the federal lawmaker representing Ogun West Senatorial district (Yewaland) is one of those very few lawmakers who we must commend for their selfless acts and dedication towards ensuring good and solid representation of his people.

One who by all means can be truly called a true Omoluabi. While he has added immense value to his people since assumption into office, his recent strides have earned him more respect and accolades as he has relentlessly continued to marshal his resources for the good of the people.

Most recently in December, he has in various ways pushed for the good of his people in the Senate. Pushing forth his bid to ensure that the members of his constituency are well empowered even at this critical time of harsh economic realities, Senator Odebiyi gave his people much to smile about.

Hundreds of youths and women drawn from across the five local government areas of Ogun West Senatorial District, benefited from this various empowerment materials which were solely facilitated by Odebiyi to enhance their social and economic situations.

Empowerment items distributed included many 2.5 KVA capacity generators, grain grinding machines, sewing machines, hair clippers, hair dryers, camping gas, mobile phones as well as many industrial fans

Adding to this, the senator was one of the few very vocal figure who gave his voice to urging the Federal Government of Nigeria on the need to re-open the closed border of the nation.

The senator who is a serious advocate of border management reform and a sponsor of a Bill to Establish the Nigeria Institute for Border Studies, Imeko, Ogun State said, the border closure has not really reformed our borders as initially envisaged.

The senator from Ogun West notes that, the current border enforcement policies have increased infringement on due process rights and caused unnecessary crisis in communities, leaving people around the border areas feeling frustrated and disempowered.

Odebiyi has always called for more strategic, modern and technologically driven border control measures, even before the closure of the borders by the Federal Government in August last year.

The Senator further said that genuine businesses along the border areas are really suffering as a result of the stringent border closure and hopes the new plan of the Federal Government to reopen the land borders will lessen the pain of economic downturn that the nation is grappling with today.

Adding to this, he has continued to lead a vocal and functional stay in the Senate as he has prominently pushed for several bills.

One of these bills is the new bill which is jointly sponsored by Senator Yayi Adeola and Senator Odebiyi. This bill is to see to it that the Ilaro Federal Polytechnic is upgraded to the level of a university and it has enjoyed tremendous support in the house as it has been approved for committee evaluation in the house.

Other bills pushed by Senator Odebiyi are National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Aiyetoro Bill, 2020 (SB. 481) which was first read at the floor of the Senate on the 8th December, 2020;

Improving Water Supply In Communities: The newly built hand pump boreholes facilitated by distinguished Sen. Odebiyi will address the perennial water shortage bedeviling the communities. Supervising agency is Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA).

