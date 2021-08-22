Odebiyi commended over legislative strides

The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial district (Yewaland) at the National Assembly, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, has been commended for his positive contributions to the legislative and democratic processes in Nigeria. The Ogun State Group Alliance which made the commendation in Abeokuta the state capital said Senator Odebiyi has over the years shown his commitment and unrivalled dedication to the advancement of his senatorial district through due legislative and democratic processes. Speaking through its spokesperson, Mr. Akinlade Samuel, the group commended the senator for sponsoring various bills in the Senate which has gone a long way in advancing the growth of his people. He said Senator Odebiyi has sponsored numerous bills, including “A Bill for an Act to Establish the National Institute of Border Studies in Imeko, Ogun State.”

