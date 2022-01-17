Odegbami, Izamoje, Okegbenro salute Adenuga @ 80

A former Super Eagles skipper and sports administrator, Chief Segun Odegbami, Chairman Brila Media, Dr. Larry Izamoje and ace journalist and CEO Peachtree Communications, Gboyega Okegbenro have showered praises as the veteran journalist clocks 80 years today.

Odegami said the memories of Adeduga’s works in the 70s and early 80s were still fresh in his mind. “He was so dedicated to football coverage at the time and till date he is still a very big fan of the sport.

It’s not easy to attain 80 and that is a sign of discipline in many areas of life, “he said.

Izamoje noted that Adenuga, popularly called West Coast, played a good role in the development of football and journalism in Nigeria.

“He has all information at his finger tips and his dedication is an inspiration to many other younger ones in the media till today,” Izamoje said. Okegbenro noted that the brilliance of Adenuga even at old age remains a shock to him.

“Till date, we do many projects together and his contributions are of high quality.

We travelled to many parts of the world together as colleagues but we look at him as inspiration because my set are quite younger than he is. He is a blessing to sports journalism,” Okegbenro noted

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...