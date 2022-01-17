Sports

Odegbami, Izamoje, Okegbenro salute Adenuga @ 80

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Odegbami, Izamoje, Okegbenro salute Adenuga @ 80

A former Super Eagles skipper and sports administrator, Chief Segun Odegbami, Chairman Brila Media, Dr. Larry Izamoje and ace journalist and CEO Peachtree Communications, Gboyega Okegbenro have showered praises as the veteran journalist clocks 80 years today.

 

Odegami said the memories of Adeduga’s works in the 70s and early 80s were still fresh in his mind. “He was so dedicated to football coverage at the time and till date he is still a very big fan of the sport.

 

It’s not easy to attain 80 and that is a sign of discipline in many areas of life, “he said.

 

Izamoje noted that Adenuga, popularly called West Coast, played a good role in the development of football and journalism in Nigeria.

 

“He has all information at his finger tips and his dedication is an inspiration to many other younger ones in the media till today,” Izamoje said. Okegbenro noted that the brilliance of Adenuga even at old age remains a shock to him.

 

“Till date, we do many projects together and his contributions are of high quality.

 

We travelled to many parts of the world together as colleagues but we look at him as inspiration because my set are quite younger than he is. He is a blessing to sports journalism,” Okegbenro noted

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Turkish Women’s Cup: Falcons’ coach shuns Oparanozie

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

The Super Falcons have again overlooked former captain Desire Oparanozie from their latest squad, while Sevilla forward Toni Payne has been called up by new coach Randy Waldrum for the Turkish Women’s Cup. Oparanozie fell out with top officials after she allegedly led a pay strike at the World Cup in France. She was subsequently […]
Sports

‘Our champion’: deported Djokovic welcomed home after Australian fiasco

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Novak Djokovic returned to a rapturous welcome in Serbia on Monday after Australia deported the world men’s tennis No. 1 for being unvaccinated against COVID-19, a stance jeopardising his quest for a record 21st Grand Slam title. Most Australians had wanted him gone, but Serbian fans cheered and waved national flags as Djokovic touched down […]
Sports

Euro 2020: France top group as Portugal go through with draw

Posted on Author Reporter

*Ronaldo equals Daei’s international goals record *Germany book England last-16 date after Hungary draw *Spain, Sweden also progress Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the men’s all-time international goalscoring record as defending champions Portugal drew with France to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020 as one of the best third-placed teams. Ronaldo scored his 108th and […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica