Odegbami to Iheanacho: Make best use of your new form

Gara-Gombe blames Guardiola for striker’s initial drop

Ex-international, Segun Odegbami, has expressed his happiness on the current form of Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, as he called on the former junior international to make the best use of his current form. Speaking with New Telegraph in Lagos recently, Odegbami said it is always a good thing to see Nigerian players performing well at their various clubs. Iheanacho has been scoring for his club in the English Premier League while also netting the only goal that helped the club to the final of the Emirates Cup in a 1-0 defeat of Southampton. “It always happens in the life of every player when everything will fall in right place for you,” Odegbami said.

“It is a good one for him at the moment scoring goals and also helping his team, I hope he sustains the form and continues to play well for the club and the country.” Meanwhile, the former Chairman of Gombe State Football Association, Ahmed Gara-Gombe, has blamed the coming of Pep Guardiola to Manchester City as the one of the reasons for the initial setbacks Iheanacho suffered at the club. Iheanacho was signed by Manuel Pellegrini for Manchester City Academy after his exploit at the 2013 U-17 FIFA World Cup in UAE. Gara-Gombe added: “I can’t just imagine this young man, who started very well at his age, suddenly went into complete silence, even to play football suddenly become very difficult for him, but I am happy he is back. “At a time people were alleging racism because (Jamie) Vardy is a Whiteman and Iheanacho is black, but I can tell you he was going through a difficult patch, what happened to him and his bouncing back now is not ordinary, but I am happy for him. “His problem started when Guardiola came and we all know the coach’s antecedent with black players. I will say he is a complete racist, I saw this when he joined Manchester City, with all the problems of Iheanacho, Guardiola compounded it. “Now that God has revived him, I think he should move. He can go to Liverpool or Arsenal where he can play alongside his peers, not like a place like Manchester City. “He has been scoring in almost all the games which shows he has gotten his form back. He has to keep on praying so he can continue his form.”

