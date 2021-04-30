Sports

Odegbami to Iheanacho: Make best use of your new form

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Gara-Gombe blames Guardiola for striker’s initial drop

Ex-international, Segun Odegbami, has expressed his happiness on the current form of Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, as he called on the former junior international to make the best use of his current form. Speaking with New Telegraph in Lagos recently, Odegbami said it is always a good thing to see Nigerian players performing well at their various clubs. Iheanacho has been scoring for his club in the English Premier League while also netting the only goal that helped the club to the final of the Emirates Cup in a 1-0 defeat of Southampton. “It always happens in the life of every player when everything will fall in right place for you,” Odegbami said.

“It is a good one for him at the moment scoring goals and also helping his team, I hope he sustains the form and continues to play well for the club and the country.” Meanwhile, the former Chairman of Gombe State Football Association, Ahmed Gara-Gombe, has blamed the coming of Pep Guardiola to Manchester City as the one of the reasons for the initial setbacks Iheanacho suffered at the club. Iheanacho was signed by Manuel Pellegrini for Manchester City Academy after his exploit at the 2013 U-17 FIFA World Cup in UAE. Gara-Gombe added: “I can’t just imagine this young man, who started very well at his age, suddenly went into complete silence, even to play football suddenly become very difficult for him, but I am happy he is back. “At a time people were alleging racism because (Jamie) Vardy is a Whiteman and Iheanacho is black, but I can tell you he was going through a difficult patch, what happened to him and his bouncing back now is not ordinary, but I am happy for him. “His problem started when Guardiola came and we all know the coach’s antecedent with black players. I will say he is a complete racist, I saw this when he joined Manchester City, with all the problems of Iheanacho, Guardiola compounded it. “Now that God has revived him, I think he should move. He can go to Liverpool or Arsenal where he can play alongside his peers, not like a place like Manchester City. “He has been scoring in almost all the games which shows he has gotten his form back. He has to keep on praying so he can continue his form.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Cuban coach for Nigeria wrestlers

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as Team Nigeria opens camp in Bayelsa weekend The president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, has revealed that the federation has concluded plans to recruit a Cuban coach to help the Nigeria wrestlers ahead of the fast approaching Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Bayelsa State commissioner for sports said the reason for appointing […]
Sports

Leon Spinks: Ex-heavyweight champion who shocked Muhammad Ali dies aged 67

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former world heavyweight champion Leon Spinks has died aged 67. The American achieved a famous upset win over Muhammad Ali in 1978, in just his eighth professional fight. He had suffered with health issues in his later years and was diagnosed with advanced stage prostate cancer in 2019, reports the BBC. “His final fight […]
Sports

Again, EPL, La Liga, Serie A matches come live on DStv, GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It’s another weekend of football on DStv and GOtv. Subscribers can look forward to the best football action from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A on SuperSport, scheduled for 25 to 28 September, 2020. For Premier League this weekend, Liverpool and Arsenal are scheduled to meet at Anfield on the evening of Monday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica