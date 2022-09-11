News

Odegbami’s 70th birthday: Sports academy admits 42 to mark event

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola OSOGBO Comment(0)

The Lanre Adeleke Sports Academy yesterday recruited 42 young children in honour of the 70th birthday of ex – captain of the Green Eagles, Segun Odegbami.

The one-time captain of the national team clocked 70 on Sunday, August 28. Celebrating the birthday at the academy in Ile-Ogbo, the headquarters of Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State, the founder, Engr Lanre Adeleke, explained that the Academy had admitted 58 students on scholarship last year, and added: “we are admitting 42 this year to make it 100 in honour of Chief Segun Odegbami who is the lead consultant on the project.

“The plan is to catch them young and make sure that they receive the best of training and expose them to the global standard in the area of sport – football, basketball and handball. He commended Odegbami for putting up the curriculum and giving advice on how to set up the facility.

Speaking, Odegbami described the event as one of the happiest days of his life.

He said: “I didn’t want to celebrate my 70th because I don’t want people to see me as an old person. This is the best birthday of my life. I didn’t ask for it. I will never forget for the rest of my life.

The number of traditional rulers sitting here marvels me. “Today is one of the happiest days of my life because this is totally unexpected, totally unsolicited and the magnitude of the depth of love that has been shown to me today is unprecedented.”

He commended Adeleke for the surprise birthday and for putting up the Academy for the less privileged and paying for their accommodation. Also, an ex- international and Super Eagles player, Mutiu Adepoju (aka headmaster), thanked God for the life of Adepoju whom he described as “a leader and mentor in football.

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, who spoke on behalf of other 13 monarchs at the event, said Adeleke deserved a national award for his contribution to sports in Nigeria.

The monarch described the academy as an ivy league, saying the founder; Engr. Adeleke should be honoured by the federal government with a national award.

 

“On merit, Engr. Abel Lanre Adeleke deserves a national award. He is a patriotic Nigerian building both mental and physical assets of the nation. “He established an international Sports Academy here in Iwoland, therein, discovering and promoting talents of the less privileged.

 

Those children, with special sporting talents, many of whose parents cannot afford education were discovered to benefit from scholarships with free boarding and feeding.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Okorocha alleges: Uzodinma’s men invaded Reach FM thrice in one year

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

A former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has condemned the incessant harassment and attack of a private radio station, Reach FM, by the Imo State government under Governor Hope Uzodinma. The former governor expressed dismay that the Imo State government had invaded the private radio station, which was owned by the Okorocha family […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Nigeria’s corporate existence under threat –Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, raised the alarm that Nigeria was under siege from murderous nonstate actors, whose activities posed a serious threat to the continued existence of the country.   The apex legislative assembly noted that the alarming scenario was further aggravated with records from the United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Africa […]
News

Health Scheme: Sanwo-Olu pays 75% of annual premium for public servants

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola has said that Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu-led administration has paid 75% of the annual premium for public servants to access through “Ilera Eko scheme.” Okunola said that the payment, which was effective from June 1, 2021, showed the commitment of the present administration to staff […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica