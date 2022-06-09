Sports

Odegbami’s Eagle 7 Sports Radio begins transmission in Abeokuta

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Retired Super Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, on Tuesday June 7, launched a national radio station, Eagle 7 Sports Radio, 103.7FM, situated in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Speaking during the official launching, Odegbami, popularly known as Mathematical 7, said he was happy that the station has finally seen the light of the day while also calling for support of all Nigerians. According to him, the station will be looking forward to exploring the global world of sports through the coverage of some of the world’s sporting events.

“The brand of the station is coined after Nigeria biggest brand, the Super Eagles, and personally, my number as the member of the national team of Nigeria and captain of the team was 7, hence the mathematical 7,” he said. “Eagle 7 Sports Radio, is a true Nigeria brand, product of hard work, perseverance, commitment, patriotism, passion, discipline, dedication, success and been truly African.

“The station shall promote Afrocentrism, reflecting the dream and expectation of Africans and people of Africa descent all over the world, it will produce black and Africa music, art, culture, leisure, business and other interests. Not really exclusivity, but in friendly collaboration with the rest of the world. “As we embark on this exciting journey, I ask for the support of everyone, fans, family, friends, followers, the youth, corporate sponsors, products, and the public, together we can make this work.”

 

Our Reporters

