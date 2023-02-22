Odegbami’s endless golden moments

T here is something special about Chief Patrick Olusegun Odegbami. He is an engineer, but hardly practised the profession choosing rather to show his considerable exploits in the field of soccer. Since 1976, this Ibadan Polytechnic graduate has continued to win laurels.

The most recent is the award of honorary doctorate degree in Human Kinetics by the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE). This recognition comes at a time the former national team captain is busy mixing sports and academics in his pet project, the Segun Odegbami International College and Sports Academy (SOCA), Wasimi Orile in Ogun State.

The former Shooting Stars of Ibadan skipper is also deeply involved in a different big venture in partnership with Professor Sadiq Abdullahi, another ex-international who excelled during the golden age of tennis in the country. They are marrying sports and education from cradle, in what they have tagged ‘Vision 2035’.

Odegbami is a pan Nigerian who has affected the African continent positively and has brought the world to Nigeria through his vision of a united global sports family.

All these, and, perhaps, more have earned him the honour of university recognition. His story is a big book. Born in coastal Lagos in 1952, the young boy was taken to the Jos Plateau where he attended Roman Catholic schools, from St. Theresa’s Primary School to St. Mulumba College.

These schools were populated by children from across the country. At 17, Jos was no more the attraction. He returned down South to join his cousin, Tunji Odegbami at Ibadan. Tunji, who later set up JKK Computers, was not enough company.

A friend lured the returnee to The Polytechnic, Ibadan and he chose to study Engineering. But football did not leave his long legs. Odegbami moved from the Nigeria Tobacco Company (NTC) to Western Nigeria Television/ Western Nigeria Broadcasting Service (WNTV/ WNBS) making money as a player. From there he joined Housing Corporation before finally settling at Shooting Stars.

The striker was doing well and was called to the Western Rovers team that represented the Western State at the first Nigeria Sports Festival, Lagos’73. Playing in Lagos changed a lot. Although Rovers were not anywhere near the gold medal which was won by the East Central State’s Spartans, his presence was felt. A year later, Odegbami was invited to the Green Eagles camp.

Then football did not matter to him as much as education. Incidentally he was not even as good as elder brother, Dele who captained Ebenezer Grammar School, Abeokuta to win the Thermogene Cup for Western Nigerian secondary schools in 1964. Dele Odegbami graduated from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN). Segun was to complete his studies at the polytechnic before facing soccer squarely.

The year of his graduation, 1976, was also when his goals helped Shooting Stars lift the African Winners’ Cup, the first time a Nigerian club would win a continental gold medal. An African Nations Cup triumph followed in 1980 with the Green Eagles. Later in the year, Odegbami debuted at the Moscow Olympic Games as Captain of the Eagles. Sadly he missed the Montreal’76 edition due to an African boycott, spearheaded by Nigeria.

Odegbami quit the Eagles in 1981, left Shooting Stars in 1984 and went into everything. From team management, he delved into journalism, sports management, education and even politics. He managed Chioma Ajunwa to win Nigeria’s first Olympic gold medal in 1996. Odegbami was Publisher, Sports Digest, wrote for Nigerian Tribune, Champion and Punch. The legend still writes for the Guardian, Vanguard and Complete Sports where he also serves as one of the Directors.

Odegbami was Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Sports from 1999 to 2003, was made Ambassador by Sports Minister, Emeka Omeruah in 1999. He was on the board of the Nigerian Football Association and announced as Secretary General in 2004. This honour from FUOYE is not only well deserved it will also send a message across that sports and education blend together for good. Versatility has paid off in this case.

Odegbami does not go cap in hand begging the government to bail him out. He played with his legs and is winning with his brain.

Some of his contemporaries like Adokiye Amiesimaka and Patrick Ekeji have done well for themselves too because they combined education with soccer. It is good news that today Osaze Odemwigie, Wilfred Ndidi and Rasheedat Ajibade have gone for further studies. Odegbami attracted Olympic 400 metres legend Lee Evans to Africa in his last days. His bones lie in Wasimi just as the American wished.

The veteran footballer is a titled chief, Enyioha of Umuihiokwu Ogbe. And his writing skills could have come from an uncle, Amos Tituola, author of The Palm – Wine Drinkard.

Dubbed ‘Mathematical’, Odegbami owns Eagles 7 Sports Radio. FUOYE found the right man and went to crown him. We congratulate Dr. Odegbami and have the strong belief that more honours will follow.

