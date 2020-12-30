News

Odekunle, PACAC member, dies of COVID-19

  • We’ve lost a valued friend, says Buhari

 

A Professor of Criminology and a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Femi Odekunle, is dead. The deceased died at the COVID-19 isolation center in Gwagalada, Abuja, on Tuesday evening. PACAC is headed by Itse Sagay, a professor of law.

 

The committee was established in August 2015, with the mandate to promote the reform agenda of the government on the anti-corruption effort, and to advise the present administration in the prosecution of the war against corruption and the implementation of required reforms in Nigeria’s criminal justice system. President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that his government has lost a valued friend with the death of Odekunle.

 

In a short statement released by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday, the President expressed utmost shock at the news of the demise of a towering intellectual giant with an impeccable knowledge of his chosen academic field, criminology and in such others as governance and administration. “His death is very saddening,” said the President.

 

“His lasting contributions as well as his charisma, wit and sense of humour will be sorely missed by all of us, his friends and associates. May the Almighty repose his soul,” he added. Odekunle, a national icon at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, is acknowledged as the first Professor of Criminology in Nigeria.

 

After completing primary education at Otapete Methodist School (1955), secondary education at Ilesha Grammar School (1962), and higher secondary school at Molusi College, Ijebu-Igbo (1964), he was further educated at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria (1965-1968) and Ivy League’s University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA (1969-1974) in Sociology and Criminology, respectively.

 

Having taught Criminology and Sociology in the U.S. at Lincoln University for about two years, he returned to Nigeria in 1974 to assume duties as Lecturer II at Ahmadu Bello University where he started the Criminology training programme: 1975 (Lecturer I), 1977 (Senior Lecturer), 1979 (Associate Professor), and in 1982, he was recommended for the rank of full Professor which was formally conferred on him effective 1985.

