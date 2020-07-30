Odemwingie advises Saka on Nigeria-England decision

Former Super Eagles striker, Osaze Odemwingie has advised Bukayo Saka to seek the views of his parents and divine intervention over who to play for between Nigeria and England at international level. Although the Arsenal ace winger has featured for England at the junior levels, he is still eligible to play for Nigeria at the senior level. But Odemwinge told Saka that Nigeria remains the best choice when deciding his international future. Saka’s allegiance currently lies with 1966 world champions, England, a country he has represented at various youth levels.

