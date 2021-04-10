News

Odeyemi proffers massive job creation to stems insecurity

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

A former National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Chief (Dr.) John Agboola Odeyemi, has called for massive job creation for Nigerian teeming youths so as to stem the increasing wave of crimes in the country.

Odeyemi, who is also the former Chairman of Ecobank Plc, made this known to newsmen in Ile Ife shortly after the thanksgiving service marking his 82nd birthday anniversary held at Saint Paul’s Anglican Church, Diocese of Ife (Church of Nigeria), Ayegbaju Ile Ife, Osun State. Reflecting on the challenges facing the country, he said that this is the time for radical decisions to be taken to address these challenges by the federal government and other policy makers if we are to achieve a ‘true Nigerian State’ of our desires.

He explained that it is worrisome seeing the rising unemployment rate in the country. He the 2020 unemployment figure by the National Bureau of Statistics was a pointer and bad signals that something rational has to be done urgently to address the degeneration of social vices and security challenges in Nigeria. According to him, if the decision to provide employment to the teeming youths will lead to inflation in the country, there is no cause for alarm, stressing that massive job creation will save the country from the many challenges weighing down the country, especially in terms of insecurity. Odeyemi said: “If there is massive employment, there will be no idle hands, if there is employment, there will be peace and people would be happy in their different homes.’’

He blamed the political class for the current insecurity, noting that all the people who were used as servants and political thugs before being elected and promised jobs were left to fend for themselves and there is a multiplier effect to jobless people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari to create Council for poverty reduction

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says no coordinated poverty eradication program in the past   President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to create the National Council, in Poverty Eradication, as suggested by the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).   This was just as the President lamented that none of his predecessors had any coordinated poverty eradication program comparable to his administration’s […]
News

Alleged N700m suit: Absence of APC’s candidate, others stall hearing

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Again, the Federal High Court, sitting in Benin, Edo State capital, yesterday adjourned to July 14, 2020, for hearing in the N700 million money laundering suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the September 19 governorship election in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and […]
News

Our loyalty to Orji Kalu, APC is stronger, says women leaders

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The All Progressives Congress (APC) women leaders in Abia State yesterday reassured Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of their loyalty and the party. Speaking on behalf of 17 women Leaders from17 local government areas of Abia at Kalu’s Igbere country home, the state woman leader, Hon. Ori […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica