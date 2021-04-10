Odeyemi proffers massive job creation to stems insecurity

A former National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Chief (Dr.) John Agboola Odeyemi, has called for massive job creation for Nigerian teeming youths so as to stem the increasing wave of crimes in the country.

Odeyemi, who is also the former Chairman of Ecobank Plc, made this known to newsmen in Ile Ife shortly after the thanksgiving service marking his 82nd birthday anniversary held at Saint Paul’s Anglican Church, Diocese of Ife (Church of Nigeria), Ayegbaju Ile Ife, Osun State. Reflecting on the challenges facing the country, he said that this is the time for radical decisions to be taken to address these challenges by the federal government and other policy makers if we are to achieve a ‘true Nigerian State’ of our desires.

He explained that it is worrisome seeing the rising unemployment rate in the country. He the 2020 unemployment figure by the National Bureau of Statistics was a pointer and bad signals that something rational has to be done urgently to address the degeneration of social vices and security challenges in Nigeria. According to him, if the decision to provide employment to the teeming youths will lead to inflation in the country, there is no cause for alarm, stressing that massive job creation will save the country from the many challenges weighing down the country, especially in terms of insecurity. Odeyemi said: “If there is massive employment, there will be no idle hands, if there is employment, there will be peace and people would be happy in their different homes.’’

He blamed the political class for the current insecurity, noting that all the people who were used as servants and political thugs before being elected and promised jobs were left to fend for themselves and there is a multiplier effect to jobless people.

