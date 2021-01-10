Odigie-Oyegun: We need more Bishop Kukah’s in Nigeria

Former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has taken a departure from his party members, as he commended the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Fr. Mathew Kukah on his Christmas message on the state of Nigeria. Oyegun, who spoke to JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM on the challenges of governance, his party, APC and the year 2021 admonished the government to put men of believable character in government

How would you look at governance in the just past year?

The year 2020 has been very difficult, very very difficult for all possible angles. It has been difficult economically; it has been difficult socially; it has been difficult from the security point of view; it has been difficult from the COVID-19 for the entire planet.

So, it is a year one wants to forget very quickly and of course all these factors have impacted on governance. It is clear that it has brought loss of happiness; it has brought a lot of hardship to the country and we just pray that relief will begin early in 2021.

You have given some reasons why 2020 was difficult but would you like to tell us what were responsible for those reasons?

Well, a lot of these things were totally outside the control of government, except perhaps, security and what worries me is that the problem with governance today is communication. There is no question that things are difficult, very difficult but we don’t seem to be able to get the public to appreciate forces that are at work, that are making things so difficult.

There are general feelings all over the place that the government doesn’t care; that the government does not have the ability to handle the situation. There is a very, very yearning communication gap between the government and people. And as far as security is concerned, it is the cry all over the place.

Again, there is no explanation at all as regards to the tenacity of the things happening, so everybody has their own interpretation and the generality of the audience blame government in terms lack of competence to handle the issue because there is no communication on what is going on.

I think, and it is personal, that there is an external hand very likely outside the country that is doing things to seriously undermine the confidence that the people used to have in the ability of government to protect them and we need to do a lot more and we need to be taking into confidence on what is actually going on and even the measures to the extent on the plans that are undertaking to bring things under control as regards security.

The #EndSARS protest was actually meant to address some of these things. How would you say that the protest was attended to by the government?

Well, everything seems to have gone well. The government has accepted and that is where I come back to communication. There is a need for a different type of communication between government and the governed. The whole system needs to be thoroughly reviewed to have the people trust the government. We are not doing that at all.

The whole system of communication needs to be reduced very drastically and we need to have people representing governance who are believable and can be trusted. It is a bit of the problem.

Government has difficulties and the people do not understand why they are not being told why and all these things are being done in a way that they cannot convince the people. That is the major issue.

Are you saying that some persons in the cabinet lack competence to communicate to the people for them to understand what the government is doing?

Well, what I am saying is that what is currently happening in terms of communication between government and the governed needs serious review. Obviously, there doesn’t seem to be incentives in which case it needs very serious attention.

Somebody can be hungry and the way you talk to him can make him say well I will bear it a bit longer at least they are doing their best. That is the kind of thing that we do not have now.

Can you give a review of APC in 2020, as some persons believe it was in crisis in the year under review. Can APC be said to be in crisis in 2020?

Well, I cannot give details of that. It’s a situation that needs close attention and I think they have taken one or two steps in that regard as a party and I just pray that it works and I pray that it succeeds.

It is a party in distress and everything is being done to remodel it, to give it a new sense of purpose, a new sense of direction and to restore its credibility with the Nigeria electorate. A lot more needs to be done; there is no question about that. None at all. They need to reestablish that wonderful links it used to have with the electorate.

You led the party for four years and you were Christened the father of change. Unfortunately the party seems to have lost credibility and for what reasons can say this happened?

Well, it is for a variety of reasons. To start with once you are the party in power all eyes are turned on you and your mistakes are marked in sights and dwelled upon and gradually you start fading into distant memory.

The focus there is that you are the party in government and again this is where the use of communication is very, very important and the way members of the party themselves both in and out of government conduct themselves, all of which is very important. Internal democracy is critical. Bringing everybody on board and making everybody knows he has importance and he is physically with them is very important.

Also consensus building is very, very important but internal democracy and letting everybody in the party knows that he has a stake. Those that have worked are appropriately rewarded and so on and so forth. All these matters and they are the issues that have to be addressed.

They have started the process and l hope it will continue such that the members of the party themselves are able to start being strongly committed.

In June your party constituted a Caretaker Committee and in December the tenure of the Committee was extended. Do you think that the decisions of NEC were constitutional?

Well, I am not going to go into legal issues, I will leave the lawyers to deal with those ones, what is very, very clear was that the party itself needed intense management and in fact a life-saving surgery and the process is under way now and right or wrong the nation needs the APC because we cannot afford not to have APC as a strong political force in the nation.

Outside APC it is PDP and the alternatives are almost nonexistent so we owe it as a duty to the nation to rebuild the APC to strength and make it a credible political fighting force.

As a former National Chairman of APC what is the position of zoning the Presidency in the party as this has become a contentious issue in the party?

Well, I don’t think there is any written document that everybody agreed to A, B or C on zoning in the party. What is important is that these things are simple, plain, common understanding. A nation of such diversity both in terms of ethnic, religion and whatever you have must think of involving all the major groups in the process of decision making.

It must think of involving all the groups in the governance of the country and must balance them so that every group sees themselves as active participants in the process of governance. Any other thing is just wishful thinking. So, all these arguments about zoning or there was no zoning or there was no time this thing was discussed is actually a waste of time.

It is common sense that if you want to build a Nigeria mission, then you must think West, North and you must think South. Thank God that virtually every part of this country today can produce somebody of presidential caliber or any position. I mean look at what is happening to Nigerians all over the world.

A Nigerian is likely to be the Deputy Head of the American Treasury, equivalent of the Nigeria Central Bank. So, we have people all over. Therefore, the issue of zoning shouldn’t arise because people exist and you must make every part of this country feel equal participation, equal access and that is zoning.

Year 2021 no doubt is going to be a political year of agitation and I will like to ask what do you think should be the roadmap for APC?

I think it is just a process of rebirth. That is what we need. A process of rebirth and a process of linking back to the people.

Whatever we have done short, we should be frank enough to tell the people ‘sorry we did wrong here and there and all these things are being corrected.’ We have made mistakes; there is no question about that and it is only the powerful people that accept their mistakes and correct them.

The process of rebuilding in 2021 is on and by 2023, we are back as that same fighting force that won the elections in 2015.

The membership registration and revalidation would be carried out in the party very soon. How do you think that this should be done in order not to cause more crises in the party?

Well, once you are open and everyone who presents himself for registration as a party member is duly registered; once no aspect of the party in any state or even local government is handed over to groups within the party, once every person who wants to be a member of APC sees himself or herself as being gladly expected or registered, then there would be no problem. We must avoid giving control to factions – identifiable factions – at this stage of rebuilding.

Also the National Convention is likely to hold in the next six months. Do you think that the party should rezone the positions or they should retain the current one?

I think that should be what the Caretaker Committee would handle and I think at this stage too we should be looking for the best materials possible. Like I said, every corner of this country can produce very good materials. So, they would work out the expectations as to the national leadership in governance and that, off course, also affects the spread of positions in the party.

Again, we must give the entire country whatever the interest – religious ethnic or otherwise- clear participation meaningfully. That is all I will say about that. The Caretaker Committee would work out the details based on the realities of expectations in 2023.

Would you subscribe to a situation where the national leadership of your party is from the North and the President on the platform of your party is from the North?

Well, that is an avoidable situation. It would not be something you planned for; it is only something that can happen by accident and I hope we wouldn’t plan for it but if we are confronted with it, it is not the end of the world.

Security issues have been on the front burner of discussion in recent time and many peoples have canvassed for the rejigging of the security architecture. What would be your take on this?

You see, we make prescriptions from the situation of ignorance. I don’t know what the challenges are; I don’t know what the situation is; I don’t know who is behind what is going on and I know there must be people behind the insecurity situation, who may not even be Nigerians.

So, it is difficult to prescribe measures without knowing all of these, but of course under s natural situation, if you give a man a job and as long as you give him tools to do the job and he cannot perform then he should be removed. That is natural and it is the way it works in any country that has productivity as its watchword.

The recent message of Bishop Mathew Kukah created two divides – one divide is calling for his head and the other is saying he made an honorable speech. Which divide would you want to belong?

All I can say is this. Thank God for the likes of Bishop Kukah because it is those who raise these germane issues, who have the courage to speak and generate debate that helps us find solutions to some of these issues.

So, I thank God for people like that, there are many people like that in the world. We had the famous Gani Fawehinmi and others. You may not agree with them but they raise issues that are germane and that would be discussed, they also proffer solutions and where things are supposed to go.

Whether you agree with them or not, we should thank God that people like that are here to keep reminding us on the issues that need to be addressed.

What is your message for Nigerians in 2021?

Well, we thank God that we can continue to be one but things are a bit difficult, however, I personally would expect that things would begin to losing up in the year. The whole world is trapped down, not just Nigeria. Look at America; you will see them in the four wheel drive queuing up for food.

It does not have to be like that in Nigeria but we should all remember that the entire world is going through a very, very stressful time and I think definitely 2021 would be better.

Like this: Like Loading...