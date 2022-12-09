Odii: Personifying the new order Ebonyi craves in 2023

I n analysing reactions to socio-political changes, Niccoló Machiavelli posited that: “There is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones.”

This might be correct in many climes. However, since the emergence of Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, there have been manifest significant exceptions to this social norm. Born 47 years ago in Isu-Achara Community of Ebonyi State, Odii holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the National Open University of Nigeria and an honorary doctorate degree in Strategic Business Management and Corporate Governance from the European American University.

A champion of organic business enterprise and wealth creation, Odii rose from a confectionery vendor in his primary school days through a food stuff dealer to the pinnacle of entrepreneurship. He now sits on the presidential chair of boards of Ultimus Holdings and Orient Global Limited which are conglomerates of blue-chip companies and enterprises. This organic thrust of Odii’s business career has endeared him to developers and implementers of business studies and business administration curriculum. To enable full incubation and seamless impartation of Odii’s trademark organic business ideas to her products, Nnamdi Azikiwe University appointed Odii among other key players in Nigeria’s business sector to the board of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Business School.

Odii was equally appointed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a member of the Lagos State University Governing Council. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii was called early in life like Jeremiah, not into the prophetic ministry, but into the ministry of giving. Burning with inflam-mable desire not just to put temporal smiles but to permanently be the smiles on people’s faces, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii did not channel the enthralling yields of his entrepreneurial breakthroughs to the acquisition of exotic tastes and vainglorious titles.

He established Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation as a vehicle for his outreach to the needy. A personification of gratitude, Odii alongside his wife, Ebele, has through this foundation shown gratitude to his home community of Isu, Ebonyi State and humanity: He donated a twostorey well-equipped modern classroom block to his alma mater, Isu Achara Primary School; equipped Ebonyi women and youths with simple machines, devices and start-ups to enable them attain economic independence; during the COVID- 19 lockdown he procured and distributed relief materials for 33,000 indigent and low-income families in Lagos and Ebonyi states and invested resources into COVID-19 protocol awareness campaigns. Odii distributed books and instructional aides to secondary schools in Ebonyi State.

This resulted in the improved performances of Ebonyi students in WAEC and NECO to the point that Ebonyi State ranked 10th in the federation. Periodically, free medical services are provided for the aged, the young and children in rural communities. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii gives in order to change the status of his beneficiaries and transform them into givers. Hence, the popular aphorism that: “No one meets Anyichuks and remains the same”. Odii built over 130 modern houses for the indigent comprising widows, rural men, women and youths and is still counting. Attempts to count Odii’s car donations have all been as successful as efforts to count sand at the sea shore.

His scholarship programme has given high-profile educational opportunities to thousands of gifted but indigent students; and his N20,000 post-lock down unconditional cash transfer programme for students of Ebonyi State helped save the educational careers of the many beneficiaries. Over the years, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii has continued to serve as a ladder through which budding entrepreneurs climb to their destinies through periodic calls for business proposals and unconditional sponsorship of selected ones. At the height of political and economic victimisation in his home state of Ebonyi State, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii has successfully doused the tension that could have arisen from the youths who form the bulk of the victims by rehabilitating and gainfully reintegrating them into the economic system through organic donations. The entrance of young and ebullient Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, who by all ramifications is a unique politician, is a watershed in the history of political development in Ebonyi State.

Odii’s wellarticulated manifesto entitled: “Anyi G’Emeya – A Promise of Possibility” with the four-point agenda of Accelerated Economic Development and Industrialisation; New and Existing Infrastructure Development; Youth and Human Capital Development; Institutional Reform, Rule of Law, and Cohesive Security Infrastructure (ANYI) gives him out as a man fully prepared for the service opportunity he seeks from his people of Ebonyi State. Anchoring the focus of his manifesto on “manfrastructure” or human capital development, wealth creation and security which are core needs of Ebonyi people, shows that Odii completely understands Ebonyi people. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii whose constituency, tribe and religion is humanity personifies the new and positive order which Ebonyi people crave. Hence, the ever increasing army of resolute followers and the infectious acceptance he and his political brand enjoy across the length and breadth of Ebonyi State.

