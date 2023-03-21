2023 Elections Politics

Odii Vows To Challenge Ebonyi Guber Result, Says Possibility Remains Alive, Strong 

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ifeanyi Odii has vowed to challenge the result of the just concluded governorship election in the state

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Monday declared Chief Francis Nwifuru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the election.

According to the result declared by INEC, Nwifuru had 199,131 votes, Odii had 80,191 votes, and the governorship candidate of APGA, Professor Bernard Odoh 52,189 votes.

Odii while reacting to the result, expressed disappointment and vowed to challenge it.

He said “the Saturday elections have once again exposed the magnitude of our security and governance challenges in Ebonyi state, which has become a standard under the APC-led regime.

“Undemocratic forces seeking to capture the soul of our society are afraid to face the people in a free and fair election, so they use violence and intimidation to impose their agenda. We cannot allow this unfolding pattern of “governance by violence” to become our new reality.

“I am a man of peace, and violence is not associated with my personality. Events might not be going the way we would like them to, but we must remain calm and look for solutions within the law.

“We cannot emulate the murderous tactics of the APC regime and its gang of conspirators.

“Though victory may be delayed, it cannot be denied. The people’s mandate remains our mission.

“We will not be deterred. The Promise of Possibility remains alive and strong. By the grace of God, the will of the people shall prevail. Anyi g’emeya”.

