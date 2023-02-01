News

Odinga: Africa must review use of technology for elections

A former Prime Minister of the Republic of Kenya, Raila Odinga has charged Nigeria and other African countries to have a rethink on the use of technology in the conduct of elections as empirical evidence had shown the process could be hijacked and manipulated to produce results that are at variance with the popular will of the electorate. He stated this yesterday at the 14th edition of the Leadership Annual Conference and Awards held in Abuja.

The event had as its theme: “Credible Elections and An Economy in Transition” was organised by the Leadership Newspapers. Odinga admitted that while deployment of technology in the conduct of elections had become the order of the day across the world, there was need for African countries to be circumspect in its adoption and explore ways to plug the loopholes.

He said: “In the last decade, many of our na-tions have evolved modern systems for collection, collation, transmission and tallying of election results. “Many have adopted a results management systems that combines traditional vote counting and tallying processes, and use of technology to verify voter eligibility, register votes and transmit results. “But as we have witnessed in Kenya both in 2017 and 2022, technology is getting compromised and results altered. “This has severely damaged the credibility of election management bodies in many of our countries.” Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was one of the award recipients, declared that the rule of law and the election of governments in a free, fair and transparent process were crucial ingredients of democracy. He said: “Democracy, the rule of law and the election of governments by free and fair elections are crucial, because they are meant to support the primary objective of enabling citizens to live well and have access to well paying jobs, opportunities and services, or in a broad sense to support the growth and stability of the economy and the social structure of the nation.”

 

