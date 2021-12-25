Odo-Nla names Olowolekomoh oba-elect

Prince Olusoga Elias Odeyemi Olowolekomoh has emerged as the Oba -elect of Odo-Nla community in Ikorodu, Lagos. According to Otunba (Asiwaju) David Afolabi Ekiyoyo, six qualified candidates from Ogbodo and Raselu ruling houses contested for the royal crown. The other contestants are: Princes Kazeem Benson, Olusoji Daudu, Adesegun Ogunkoya, Ademoritan Adeyemi, and Adewale Balogun. Ekiyoyo, while confirming Olowolekomoh, a business mogul and philanthropist, who reside in the United Kingdom, as Oba-elect, stated that he met all the requirements set by the committee.

“Pursuant to the conclusion of the Central Committee of Omo Oba-Meta, Odeyemi Ofiran Royal Family of Odo-Nla, it is my honour and privilege to confirm and announce to our family and the general public, the nominee that has jointly been selected and ratified as the Oba-elect among the various contestants to the royal stool of our community, Odo-Nla, Ikorodu, Lagos State in the person of Prince Olusoga Elias Odeyemi Olowolekomoh, the Fuwagbade II of Odo-Nla Kingdom,” said Ekiyoyo.

He assured the people that the Oba-elect will meet the aspirations of the people of the kingdom, saying: “It is our sincere hope and conviction that the above named Prince, having satisfied all the necessary criteria and requisite conditions will no doubt meet and exceed the aspirations of our indigenous people and community at large by elevating our social status, developmental growths and harmony to enviable heights in consideration of his exposures and experiences in cooperation with other stakeholders and government agencies including the private sector actors alike.

