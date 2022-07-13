OdogboluLGA, Foundation, HavasNigeriapartneronemployabilityandjobcreation

The chairman, Odogbolu Local Government Area, Ladejobi Shuaib has said that the nation needs an urgent and ambitious solution to the lingering national problems of unemployment and unemployability. The chairman who spoke during a training/sensitisation session to equip participants with required skills for providing marketing solution for employment generation for the council’s youths held at the local government secretariat in Odogbolu, Ogun State, said the programme was coming at an appropriate time. He announced the local government’s willingness to partner with Detola Abike Mogaji Memorial Foundation (DAMMF) and Havas Nigeria, facilitators of the training for the task ahead. The Wealth Creation Scheme is a partnership program of Odogbolu Local Government, Detola Abike Mogaji Memorial Foundation (DAMMF) and Havas Nigeria, aimed at engaging and training dozens of Youths in the customer relationship and financial management sector. After training, the successful trainees will be independently certified and work under probation for the financial institution with the opportunity to get promoted to a full staff of the institution. The chairman, who was represented by the Vice Chairman, Hon. Ireti Adenugba while commending Detola Abike Mogaji Memorial Foundation (DAMMF) and Havas Nigeria said the initiative is a welcome addition to the capacity-building landscape, saying it is coming at a most appropriate time, a period that required urgent and ambitious solutions to the lingering national problems of unemployment and unemployability.

Bodija market fire He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to partner with the private sector in creating wealth through public-private partnership with a financial institution and a non-profit organisation domiciled within the local government area in order to empower and strengthen the teeming youths of the local government. Speaking at the event, the promoter of Detola Abike Mogaji Memorial Foundation, DAMMF, Mr Mogaji Olatunde said the aim of the scheme is for the greater benefits by creating jobs for the teeming youths of the local government, as well as addressing the significant skills gaps in Nigeria. Also speaking at the training program, the Director, Operation, Havas Nigeria, Mr. Dare Oyegbola said, “it is our belief that initiatives like this will strive to make the youths more employable in today’s work space and foster financial inclusion and entrepreneurial opportunities for young people in Odogbolu Local Government.”

