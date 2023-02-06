Metro & Crime

Odoh Attack: Police Inspector dies five days after

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

A Police Inspector, Ibrahim Gudu, who was shot on the chest during the attack on the APGA Governorship candidate in Ebonyi, Professor Bernard Odoh last Thursday night, has passed away.

Odoh was ambushed and attacked on Thursday night while returning from campaign in Ezzaegu, Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred at the Rest House axis of the Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway. Odoh’ driver, a Civil Defence Officer popularly known as ‘Ogb’, died during the attack while Gudu and some other persons in the convoy sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Gudu’s death was confirmed by the Director of Media and Publicity of Odoh campaign organisation, Charles Otu in a statement made available by journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital.

 

Our Reporters

