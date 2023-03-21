Odoh: I’m reviewing Ebonyi guber election result

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) IN Ebonyi State in the March 18 governorship election in the state, Prof. Bernard Odoh, has said he is reviewing the result of the exercise with a view to take appropriate action. He alleged that the result of the election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which saw the Speaker of the state House of Assembly and governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the poll, did not reflect the wishes of the electorate as expressed in the ballot. Odoh, former Secretary to the State Government while reacting to the result declared by INEC, said “as we take a look at the outcome of the elections we can appreciate that the desire of Ebonyians to elect a credible and people-friendly government is not in doubt.

