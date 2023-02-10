News

Odua accused of manipulating opinion polls

The senator representing Anambra North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Princess Stella Odua, has been accused of manipulating the “opinion polls” being organised by the Nigeria Decides calling for her disqualification from the process. According to the Foundation of Movement for Good Governance (FMGG) led by Dr Chuks Ogogor, a Senator, after the results of the polls went and manipulated the outcome to indicate that she is leading in the polls.

But the Anambra State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ndubuisi Nwobu, dismissed the allegations, saying that it does not hold water. Nwobu contended that the opinion poll is an activity aimed at sensitising the electorate which has not much influence on the voting day, adding that the body making the allegation has nothing to prove their claims. The leader of the group said: “It marvels us why under your nose; a democratic poll is being obstructed by the use of bots to uptrend votes in favour of this highly placed individual in Anambra North Senatorial election against other contestants.”

 

